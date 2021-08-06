Home / News / Technology News / Xiaomi will launch the Mi Pad 5 on August 10
Xiaomi will launch the Mi Pad 5 on August 10

Xiaomi will launch the Mi Pad 5 on August 10
Mi Pad 5 will debut in China on August 10

Xiaomi is all set to launch its latest Mi Pad 5 tablet in China on August 10, alongside the Mi MIX 4 smartphone. The teaser image shared by the tech giant confirms that the upcoming tablet will provide support for a stylus. It is also tipped to have a 120Hz display, dual rear cameras, and a Snapdragon 870 chipset. Here's our roundup.

In this article
Design and display

The tablet will sport a 10.95-inch display

The Mi Pad 5 will feature a conventional rectangular body with uniform narrow bezels, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for secure biometric authentication, and stylus support. On the rear, it will have a square-shaped dual camera module. The tablet will reportedly bear a 10.95-inch IPS LCD screen with a QHD+ (1440x3120 pixels) resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate.

Information

It is tipped to sport a 20MP main camera

The Mi Pad 5 is said to come with a dual rear camera unit comprising a 20MP primary sensor and a 13MP secondary lens. On the front, it might have a 5MP snapper.

Internals

It will boot MIUI 12.5 based on Android 11

The Mi Pad 5 will be powered by a Snapdragon 870 processor, paired with at least 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. It will run on Android 11-based MIUI 12.5 and pack an 8,720mAh battery with fast-charging support. In terms of connectivity, the tablet should offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information

Mi Pad 5: Pricing and availability

The official pricing and availability details of the Mi Pad 5 will be announced at the time of the launch, which will take place in China on August 10. However, considering the specifications, it may be priced at around Rs. 25,000.

Trending Topics