Mi TV 4C 32-inch smart TV launched at Rs. 16,000

Aug 05, 2021
Mi TV 4C is available in India via Flipkart

Xiaomi has launched its latest budget-range smart TV, the Mi TV 4C, in India. It is priced at Rs. 15,999 and is up for grabs via mi.com and Flipkart. As for the key highlights, the television comes with a 32-inch LED display, dual 10W speakers, and a quad-core Amlogic processor. It also has Mi Quick Wake feature along with Google Assistant support.

The TV packs a Vivid Picture Engine

The Mi TV 4C features prominent black bezels and has two 10W speakers with DTS-HD sound technology. The television bears a 32-inch HD+ (1366x768 pixels) LED display with an aspect ratio of 16:9 and a 60Hz refresh rate. It comes with a Vivid Picture Engine for better picture quality and screen calibration, and supports H.265, H.264, as well as MPEG1/2/4 video formats, among others.

It is loaded with 8GB of internal storage

The Mi TV 4C is powered by a quad-core Amlogic Cortex-A53 processor, paired with Mali-450 MP3 GPU, 1GB of RAM, and 8GB of eMMC onboard storage. It is equipped with three HDMI ports, two USB 2.0 ports, an AV slot, an Ethernet port, an AUX port, and an S/PDIF port. For wireless connectivity, it offers support for Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 4.2.

It boots MIUI TV based on Android

The Mi TV 4C runs on MIUI TV based on Android with PatchWall UI on top. The AI-powered PatchWall UI can recommend content in over 16 languages from across 23+ content partners. The smart TV also provides built-in Chromecast, Google Assistant, and Mi Quick Wake feature that allows you to resume the show/movie from where you left off within five seconds.

Mi TV 4C: Pricing and availability

The Mi TV 4C 32-inch smart TV carries an introductory price-tag of Rs. 15,999. It is available for purchase via Flipkart, mi.com, and Mi Home stores. Flipkart is also offering up to Rs. 1,500 off on transactions via Axis Bank and ICICI Bank credit cards.

Trending Topics