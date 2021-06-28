Mi TV 6 Extreme Edition, with 100W audio system, launched

Chinese tech giant Xiaomi has launched the latest Mi TV 6 Extreme Edition series in its home country. The line-up includes 55-inch, 65-inch, and 75-inch models, and carries a starting price-tag of CNY 5,999 (roughly Rs. 69,000). As for the key highlights, the TVs offer a 4K Dolby Vision display, a 100W audio system, dual cameras, and a MediaTek processor. Here's our roundup.

The TVs support a 120Hz screen refresh rate

The Mi TV 6 Extreme Edition series feature a thin body with ultra-slim bezels, a 100W audio system, and a 48MP dual camera system. It is offered in 55-inch, 65-inch, and 75-inch screen sizes, all with a 4K LCD display, Dolby Vision HDR support, a 120Hz refresh rate, and a multi-zone backlight system. It also has an industrial-grade 3D LUT film color correction technology.

The devices boot MIUI for TV

The Mi TV 6 Extreme Edition range of TVs is powered by a MediaTek MT9950 chipset, paired with 4.5GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. It runs on MIUI for TV and lets you control various IoT devices.

It supports Wi-Fi 6 for wireless connectivity

The Mi TV 6 Extreme Edition series is equipped with two HDMI 2.1 ports, an HDMI 2.0 port, a USB 3.0 port and an Ethernet port, among others. For wireless connectivity, the TVs offer support for Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0. All the models have an IMAX Enhanced certification and support hi-end gaming thanks to FreeSync game display certification.

Mi TV ES 2022 model also comes in three sizes

Alongside the Mi TV 6 Extreme Edition, Xiaomi has also launched the Mi TV ES 2022 series in 55-inch, 65-inch, and 75-inch screen sizes. They offer a 4K resolution, 700-nits of brightness, 25W speaker system, and a built-in XiaoAI voice assistant. It draws power from a MediaTek MT9638 processor, combined with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage.

How much do they cost?

The Mi TV 6 Extreme Edition costs CNY 5,999 (around Rs. 69,000) for 55-inch model, CNY 7,999 (roughly Rs. 92,000) for 65-inch version, and CNY 9,999 (approximately Rs. 1.15 lakh) for the 75-inch variant. The Mi TV ES 2022 costs CNY 3,399 (around Rs. 39,000), CNY 4,399 (approximately Rs. 50,600), and CNY 5,999 (roughly Rs. 69,000) for the 55-inch, 65-inch, and 75-inch models, respectively.