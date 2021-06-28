Home / News / Technology News / Mi TV 6 Extreme Edition, with 100W audio system, launched
Technology

Mi TV 6 Extreme Edition, with 100W audio system, launched

Written by
Surbhi Shah
Last updated on Jun 28, 2021, 07:54 pm
Mi TV 6 Extreme Edition, with 100W audio system, launched
Xiaomi launches Mi TV 6 Extreme Edition and Mi TV ES series in China

Chinese tech giant Xiaomi has launched the latest Mi TV 6 Extreme Edition series in its home country. The line-up includes 55-inch, 65-inch, and 75-inch models, and carries a starting price-tag of CNY 5,999 (roughly Rs. 69,000). As for the key highlights, the TVs offer a 4K Dolby Vision display, a 100W audio system, dual cameras, and a MediaTek processor. Here's our roundup.

In this article
Design and display

The TVs support a 120Hz screen refresh rate

The Mi TV 6 Extreme Edition series feature a thin body with ultra-slim bezels, a 100W audio system, and a 48MP dual camera system. It is offered in 55-inch, 65-inch, and 75-inch screen sizes, all with a 4K LCD display, Dolby Vision HDR support, a 120Hz refresh rate, and a multi-zone backlight system. It also has an industrial-grade 3D LUT film color correction technology.

Information

The devices boot MIUI for TV

The Mi TV 6 Extreme Edition range of TVs is powered by a MediaTek MT9950 chipset, paired with 4.5GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. It runs on MIUI for TV and lets you control various IoT devices.

Connectivity

It supports Wi-Fi 6 for wireless connectivity

The Mi TV 6 Extreme Edition series is equipped with two HDMI 2.1 ports, an HDMI 2.0 port, a USB 3.0 port and an Ethernet port, among others. For wireless connectivity, the TVs offer support for Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0. All the models have an IMAX Enhanced certification and support hi-end gaming thanks to FreeSync game display certification.

New range

Mi TV ES 2022 model also comes in three sizes

Alongside the Mi TV 6 Extreme Edition, Xiaomi has also launched the Mi TV ES 2022 series in 55-inch, 65-inch, and 75-inch screen sizes. They offer a 4K resolution, 700-nits of brightness, 25W speaker system, and a built-in XiaoAI voice assistant. It draws power from a MediaTek MT9638 processor, combined with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage.

Pocket-pinch

How much do they cost?

The Mi TV 6 Extreme Edition costs CNY 5,999 (around Rs. 69,000) for 55-inch model, CNY 7,999 (roughly Rs. 92,000) for 65-inch version, and CNY 9,999 (approximately Rs. 1.15 lakh) for the 75-inch variant. The Mi TV ES 2022 costs CNY 3,399 (around Rs. 39,000), CNY 4,399 (approximately Rs. 50,600), and CNY 5,999 (roughly Rs. 69,000) for the 55-inch, 65-inch, and 75-inch models, respectively.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
This is how OnePlus Nord 2 will look like

Latest News

J&K: SAD leader involves Centre in Sikh women's 'forced conversion'

India

Twitter website displays wrong Indian map. Government may take action

India

Hansal Mehta, Anubhav Sinha join hands for action-thriller; shoot begins

Entertainment

ENG vs SL: Mendis, Dickwella, Gunathilaka suspended for breaching bio-bubble

Sports

This is how OnePlus Nord 2 will look like

Technology

Latest Technology News

Vivo V21 Pro tipped to debut in India in July

Technology

ISRO racing against time to launch Gaganyaan's uncrewed test flight

Technology

Current COVID-19 vaccines are less effective against Beta variant: Study

Technology

Vivo Y51A gets a new 6GB RAM variant in India

Technology

Samsung Galaxy M32 is now available in India via Amazon

Technology

Features

How to use multiple WhatsApp accounts on phones, PCs

Technology

Want to mine Bitcoins at home? Here's a step-by-step guide

Technology

#NewsBytesExplainer: What are Deepfake videos, how to spot them

Technology

#NewsBytesExplainer: Everything you need to know about 'dark web'

Technology

#NewsBytesExplainer: What are phishing attacks and how to avoid them?

Technology

Related News

Xiaomi's Mi TV Webcam launched in India at Rs. 2,000

Technology

Mi TV 4A 40 Horizon Edition launched at Rs. 24,000

Technology

Realme Smart TV 4K to start at around Rs. 28,000-30,000

Technology

Mi TV 4A 40-inch TV to debut on June 1

Technology
Trending Topics