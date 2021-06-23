Home / News / Technology News / Redmi Note 10's 6GB/128GB model receives a price-hike in India
Redmi Note 10's 6GB/128GB model receives a price-hike in India

Surbhi Shah
Redmi Note 10 (6GB/128GB) gets costlier by Rs. 500

Xiaomi has once again hiked the prices of its Note 10 smartphone in India by Rs. 500, but this time the price-revision is only for the 6GB/128GB model. It now costs Rs. 14,999 and the new price is reflecting on mi.com. To recall, in April this year, the entry-level 4GB/64GB variant had become costlier by Rs. 500. Here's our roundup.

Design and display

The phone has a Full-HD+ Super AMOLED display

The Redmi Note 10 features a punch-hole design with slim bezels, an IP53 rating for dust and water resistance, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it has a quad camera setup. The handset bears a 6.43-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and 1,100-nits of peak brightness. It is offered in three color options.

It sports a 48MP main camera

The Redmi Note 10 is equipped with a quad rear camera module comprising a 48MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro shooter, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. For selfies, it has a 13MP (f/2.5) front-facing snapper.

It draws power from a Snapdragon 678 chipset

The Redmi Note 10 is powered by a Snapdragon 678 processor, paired with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. It runs on Android 11-based MIUI 12 and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support. In terms of connectivity, the device offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Redmi Note 10: Pricing and availability

Following the price-revision, the Redmi Note 10 is priced at Rs. 12,499 for the 4GB/64GB base model and Rs. 14,999 for the 6GB/128GB variant. It is available for purchase via mi.com and Amazon India.

