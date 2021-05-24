Home / News / Science News / Prior to launch, Xiaomi confirms Redmi Note 8's (2021) specifications
Science

Prior to launch, Xiaomi confirms Redmi Note 8's (2021) specifications

Written by
Surbhi Shah
May 24, 2021
Prior to launch, Xiaomi confirms Redmi Note 8's (2021) specifications
Redmi Note 8 (2021) will be powered by a Helio G85 processor

To commemorate the sale of 25 million units of the original Redmi Note 8, Xiaomi is gearing up to announce a new Redmi Note 8 (2021) model. In the run-up to the launch, the company has revealed the key specifications and features of the handset. It will come with a waterdrop notch display, a 48MP quad rear camera, and a MediaTek Helio G85 chipset.

In this article
Twitter Post

Here's a look at Xiaomi's official post

Design and display

The phone will have a Full-HD+ display

The Redmi Note 8 (2021) will feature a waterdrop notch design with a prominent bottom bezel. On the rear, there will be a quad camera unit and a physical fingerprint reader. The handset will bear a 6.3-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) IPS LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9 and possibly, a 120Hz refresh rate. It will be offered in two color variants.

Information

Up front, there will be a 13MP selfie camera

The Redmi Note 8 (2021) will reportedly be equipped with a quad rear camera module, comprising a 48MP main sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 2MP macro shooter, and a 2MP depth sensor. On the front, a 13MP selfie snapper will be available.

Internals

It will boot MIUI 12.5 based on Android 11

The Redmi Note 8 (2021) will be powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 processor, paired with 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. Under the hood, it will run on Android 11-based MIUI 12.5 and pack a 4,000mAh battery with 22.5W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device should offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information

Redmi Note 8 (2021): Pricing and availability

Xiaomi will announce the Redmi Note 8's (2021) pricing and availability details at the time of the launch. However, it is tipped to cost around $180 (roughly Rs. 13,000) in the international markets.

Trending Topics