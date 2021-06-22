Home / News / Technology News / Mi 11 Ultra (global) appears on Geekbench with Android 12
Mi 11 Ultra (global) appears on Geekbench with Android 12

Surbhi Shah
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra currently runs on Android 11

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra's global variant has appeared on the Geekbench platform with model number M2102K1G. The listing shows that the device is running on Android 12, which is likely the beta version since Google is yet to release the stable build. To recall, the Mi 11 Ultra was launched globally in March and debuted in India in April this year.

Scores

What is Geekbench and how much did the smartphone score?

Geekbench is a processor benchmarking platform, which evaluates the chipset's multi-core and single-core performances by performing a set of instructions and generates an aggregate result. The faster a processor fulfills the instructions, the higher is its score on Geekbench. The Mi 11 Ultra (global) has achieved a single-core score of 1,116 and a multi-core score of 2,845.

The phone flaunts a QHD+ AMOLED panel

The Mi 11 Ultra features a punch-hole cut-out, slim bezels, curved edges, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. The handset bears a 6.81-inch QHD+ (1440x3200 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9, a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ support, and 1,700-nits of peak brightness. On the rear, it has a triple camera module and a secondary 1.1-inch AMOLED display for taking high-resolution selfies.

It has a 48MP periscope telephoto camera

The Mi 11 Ultra sports a triple rear camera module comprising a 50MP (f/2.0) primary sensor, a 48MP (f/4.1) periscope telephoto lens, and a 48MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide shooter. Up front, it has a 20MP (f/2.2) selfie snapper.

It offers 67W wired and wireless fast-charging support

The Mi 11 Ultra is powered by a Snapdragon 888 processor, combined with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. Under the hood, it runs on Android 11-based MIUI 12.5 and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 67W wired and wireless fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device offers support for Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, and a Type-C port.

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra: Pricing and availability

In India, the Mi 11 Ultra carries a price-tag of Rs. 69,999 for the solo 12GB/256GB model. The handset is yet to go on sale in India due to a delay in shipments caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

