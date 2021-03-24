Home / News / Science News / All you need to know about Yahoo Plus
Science

All you need to know about Yahoo Plus

Written by
Chandraveer Mathur
Last updated on Mar 25, 2021, 12:46 am
All you need to know about Yahoo Plus

One of the older companies associated with the internet, Yahoo has soldiered on after acquisition by Verizon in 2016. Axios reports that Verizon now wants to expand the Yahoo brand with a variety of subscriptions offered under Yahoo Plus.

Verizon Media's franchises will be rebranded as Yahoo products. The focus will be on selling subscriptions to these platforms under Yahoo Plus.

In this article
All non-Yahoo brands will be rebranded to revolve around Yahoo Media outlets not yet rebranded, content available across Yahoo ecosystem Verizon already has three million subscribers to premium Yahoo services Yahoo Plus's subscriptions and features unveiled, some in beta Independent subscriptions could be bundled together later Subscription model could stabilize Verizon's dwindling revenue streams

Details

All non-Yahoo brands will be rebranded to revolve around Yahoo

Verizon Media's Head of Consumer, Joanna Lambert said that gradually, all non-Yahoo brands owned by Verizon will be rebranded to revolve around Yahoo, the company's consumer-facing brand.

The company has already rebranded its media studio called RYOT as Yahoo Ryot Lab. Its brand for women called MAKERS has also been rebranded as MAKERS by Yahoo.

Yahoo Tech?

Media outlets not yet rebranded, content available across Yahoo ecosystem

Meanwhile, some brands like TechCrunch, Engadget, and Autoblog have not been rebranded yet. Their content is available across the Yahoo ecosystem in categories such as Yahoo News, Yahoo Finance, and Yahoo Autos. A Yahoo Tech category is also reportedly in the offing.

Yahoo Plus will offer these services through subscription models for which the pricing details remain unknown.

Do you know?

Verizon already has three million subscribers to premium Yahoo services

Verizon told Axios that it already has three million customers who have subscribed to products across services such as Yahoo Finance and Yahoo Fantasy. Yahoo Plus is being advertised as a service that "brings you more of what you love".

Four offerings

Yahoo Plus's subscriptions and features unveiled, some in beta

Yahoo Mail Plus will offer ad-free email with customization features including disposable addresses and domain blocking. Similarly, Yahoo Finance Plus (formerly Finance Premium) will offer tiers for retail investors and seasoned traders.

Yahoo Fantasy Plus will bring research tools and trade insights for games on Yahoo Fantasy.

The fourth Yahoo Plus subscription called Yahoo Plus Protect offers device protection, insurance, and tech support plans.

Data

Independent subscriptions could be bundled together later

Presently, subscriptions are independent of each other but Axios suggests they may be bundled together later. Yahoo Mail Plus and Plus Finance subscriptions cost $5 per month. Plus Fantasy will cost $8 per month and Plus Protect will cost between $5 and $15 per month.

Changing gears

Subscription model could stabilize Verizon's dwindling revenue streams

The Yahoo Plus move represents a shift in strategy for Verizon after its revenues took a beating in 2018 trying to compete against Google and Facebook as an advertising network.

The new model will directly bring recurring payments from consumers, improving revenue stability.

Joanna Lambert said that Verizon Media Group's goal is to diversify and distribute revenue evenly across advertising, subscriptions, and commerce.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Redmi Note 10 Pro's sale today at 12pm: Details here
Latest News
Coronavirus: India's tally reaches 11.78 million with 53K+ new cases
India
Ready for Jethalal, Daya, Bapuji cartoons? 'Taarak Mehta…' getting animated
Entertainment
#HealthBytes: Five common reasons for nose bleeding in children
Lifestyle
'Haathi Mere Saathi': Hindi version postponed due to COVID-19 surge
Entertainment
HMD Global releases Android 11 update for Nokia 3.2
Science
Latest Science News
OnePlus's first-ever smartwatch debuts at Rs. 17,000: Details here
Science
All you need to know about the India-exclusive OnePlus 9R
Science
OnePlus 9, 9 Pro launched in India; sale starts early-April
Science
Redmi Note 10 Pro's sale today at 12pm: Details here
Science
Facebook demonstrates new wrist-worn prototype for interacting with AR systems
Science
Trending Topics