All you need to know about Yahoo Plus

Verizon told Axios that it already has three million customers who have subscribed to products across services such as Yahoo Finance and Yahoo Fantasy. Yahoo Plus is being advertised as a service that "brings you more of what you love".
Presently, subscriptions are independent of each other but Axios suggests they may be bundled together later. Yahoo Mail Plus and Plus Finance subscriptions cost $5 per month. Plus Fantasy will cost $8 per month and Plus Protect will cost between $5 and $15 per month.