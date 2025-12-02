YouTube drops 'Recap'—your year on YouTube, all in 1 place

What makes Recap cool?

Recap doesn't just show what you watched—it also gives you a fun "personality" based on your habits and includes any music you played through YouTube.

Access it from the Home or You tabs on mobile (just make sure you've updated to version 18.43+), or check it out at youtube.com/recap on desktop.

Creators like Hank Green and Marques Brownlee have been pushing for YouTube to add a feature like this, aiming to make your yearly rewind more personal and fun across both video and music platforms.