YouTube lets eligible US creators tag Amazon products, earn commissions
YouTube just dropped a new feature for eligible US creators: you can now tag Amazon products directly in your videos, whether it's a short, live stream, or long-form upload.
If viewers buy something through your tagged recommendations, you earn a commission.
No more messing with outside affiliate links; the tagging happens natively through YouTube, but purchases may still be completed on Amazon or other merchant sites.
Curated Amazon list and auto-tagging
Creators get access to a curated list of trending Amazon products to tag, but you can also request other items if needed.
There's even an auto-tagging tool that spots and tags relevant products in your recent uploads.
Right now, only US creators who are part of YouTube's Partner and Shopping Affiliate programs, have an active Amazon Influencer or Associates account, and link it to their YouTube channel can use this.
Earnings show up daily in YouTube Studio (minus returns), though you won't see breakdowns by product.
The best part? Anyone around the world can see the tags, not just US viewers.