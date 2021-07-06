YouTube Music spotted testing new 'Library' tab in Search results

YouTube Music has been testing a new ‘Library’ tab in Search results with random users

The YouTube Music app for Android doesn't yet let you use the Search bar to find and play songs from your library and in the age of the internet, being able to search your library for the correct song is a must-have feature. Thankfully, someone at YouTube noticed and the company has now been spotted testing a new "Library" tab in Search. Here's more.

A/B testing

Users will be able to search songs within their Library

AndroidPolice reported that the feature was first sighted by Reddit user PeepAndCreep. The new Library tab under Search joins existing Search filters including Artists, Albums, Songs, Videos, and Top Results. However, the Redditor said that the feature was accessible using their personal account on the web and Android apps, but not using their brand account, suggesting that the feature was undergoing A/B testing.

Details

'Library' tab displays just the songs that you've streamed

Further, clicking on an artist's icon in the Search results redirects you to the "In My Library" page for that artist but clicking on the album in the search results redirects to the album's YouTube Music listing, even if you have some of its songs in your Library. However, the Library tab's search results only display songs that you've streamed on the app.

Drawbacks

Official YouTube Music playlists, other users' playlists don't show up

Interestingly, the Library tab won't show any uploaded music or playlists created using only uploaded music. Speaking of playlists, the new Search section doesn't display any official YouTube Music playlists, lists curated by other users, and collaborative playlists that other users created. However, these playlists might show up in the Library search results when the feature becomes publicly available.

Second attempt

YouTube Music previously tried grouping Library songs into one playlist

YouTube Music's Library Tracks Playlist

Since the Library tab is still a work-in-progress feature on YouTube Music being rolled out as a server-side test at the moment, it is possible that you won't be able to access it just yet. YouTube hasn't yet revealed a timeline for the new feature's public debut. Previously, the company tested a similar concept by creating a Library Tracks playlist composed of saved songs.