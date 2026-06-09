YouTube tests heart icon on Shorts, dislike missing for some
Technology
YouTube is shaking things up on Shorts by testing a heart icon instead of the classic thumbs-up for likes.
For some users, the "dislike" button is gone altogether, making Shorts look and feel a lot more like TikTok or Instagram.
Only affects shorts, not regular videos
This new look is showing up on Android, iOS, and web for select users, but only in Shorts. Regular YouTube videos still have the old buttons.
Plus, YouTube's playful "like" animations (think dog paws or light bulbs) are popping up more often across the platform.