ZTE Axon 30 5G, with second-generation under-display camera, launched

Surbhi Shah
Last updated on Jul 28, 2021, 11:41 am
ZTE Axon 30 5G, with second-generation under-display camera, launched
ZTE Axon 30 5G will be launched in the global markets in September

ZTE has launched its latest Axon 30 5G smartphone in China with a second-generation under-display camera. The handset starts at CNY 2,198 (roughly Rs. 25,000) and is confirmed to debut in the global markets soon. As for the highlights, the Axon 30 5G comes with an AMOLED display, quad rear cameras, a Snapdragon 870 chipset, and 55W fast-charging support. Here's our roundup.

Design and display

The phone flaunts a 120Hz Full-HD+ screen

The Axon 30 5G features a notch-less, edge-to-edge screen with slim bezels and an under-display selfie camera. On the rear, it has a quad camera arrangement. The handset bears a 6.92-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2460 pixels) AMOLED display with an integrated fingerprint sensor, a 20.5:9 aspect ratio, a 120Hz refresh rate, and 10-bit color support. It is offered in Black and Aqua color options.

Cameras

It is equipped with a 64MP main camera

The ZTE Axon 30 5G sports a quad rear camera unit comprising a 64MP (f/1.8) Sony IMX682 primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 5MP (f/2.4) macro snapper, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. Up front, it has a 16MP (f/2.0) under-display camera that uses 4-in-1 binning process and a dedicated UDC Pro display chip to provide better selfies than the Axon 20.

Internals

It boots MyOS 11 based on Android 11

The ZTE Axon 30 5G is powered by a Snapdragon 870 processor, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. It runs on Android 11-based MyOS 11 and packs a 4,200mAh battery with 55W fast-charging support. In terms of connectivity, the device offers support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, NFC, and a Type-C port.

Pocket-pinch

ZTE Axon 30 5G: Pricing and availability

The Axon 30 5G starts at CNY 2,198 (around Rs. 25,000) for the base 6GB/128GB variant and goes up to CNY 3,098 (roughly Rs. 35,400) for the top-end 12GB/256GB model. The device will go on sale in China starting August 3. ZTE has also confirmed that the Axon 30 5G will be launched in the global markets in September this year.

