Home / News / Technology News / ZTE Axon 30 may offer 55W fast-charging support
Technology

ZTE Axon 30 may offer 55W fast-charging support

Written by
Surbhi Shah
Last updated on Jul 03, 2021, 07:44 pm
ZTE Axon 30 may offer 55W fast-charging support
ZTE Axon 30 spotted on China's 3C certification

ZTE is gearing up to launch a new Axon 30 model in China on July 22. In the latest development, a handset with model number ZTE A2322, believed to be the Axon 30, has been spotted on the 3C certification site. The listing reveals that the device will offer support for 55W fast-charging and 5G connectivity. Here's our roundup.

In this article
Design and display

The phone will have an OLED display

The ZTE Axon 30 will feature a notch-less, edge-to-edge design with ultra-slim bezels and an under-display selfie camera. On the rear, there will be a quad camera module. The handset is rumored to bear a 6.92-inch OLED screen with a Full-HD+ (1080x2460 pixels) resolution. It will also offer an in-display fingerprint sensor for secure biometric authentication.

Information

It will have a 64MP main camera

The ZTE Axon 30 will reportedly sport a quad rear camera unit comprising a 64MP main sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide shooter, a 5MP depth sensor, and a 5MP macro snapper. For selfies and video calling, there might be a 32MP under-display camera.

Internals

It will be backed by a Snapdragon 888 processor

The ZTE Axon 30 will draw power from a Snapdragon 888 chipset, combined with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Under the hood, it may boot Android 11-based MyOS 11 and pack a 4,220mAh battery with 55W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device should offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, 5G, GPS, NFC, and a Type-C port.

Information

ZTE Axon 30: Pricing and availability

ZTE will announce the official pricing and availability details of the Axon 30 smartphone at the time of launch, which is said to take place in China on July 22. However, considering the rumored specifications, the handset may cost around Rs. 45,000.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Redmi releases Android 11 update for Note 9 Pro Max

Latest News

Kawasaki is offering discounts worth Rs. 30,000 on these bikes

Auto

Actor Pracheen Chauhan arrested in alleged molestation case, gets bail

Entertainment

2021 Wimbledon, Angelique Kerber reaches fourth round: Records broken

Sports

Has Nora Fatehi lost Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon's 'Ganpath'?

Entertainment

England pacer Ollie Robinson eligible to play despite eight-match ban

Sports

Latest Technology News

Facebook moderated 32mn posts in compliance with new intermediary guidelines

Technology

Apple unveils watchOS 8 public beta replete with new features

Technology

An overview of new features in iOS 15 public beta

Technology

OnePlus 9T tipped to sport 108MP Hasselblad-branded quad camera module

Technology

82-year-old Funk to join Bezos's space trip, ending 60-year wait

Technology

Features

How to use multiple WhatsApp accounts on phones, PCs

Technology

Want to mine Bitcoins at home? Here's a step-by-step guide

Technology

#NewsBytesExplainer: What are Deepfake videos, how to spot them

Technology

#NewsBytesExplainer: Everything you need to know about 'dark web'

Technology

#NewsBytesExplainer: What are phishing attacks and how to avoid them?

Technology

Related News

Samsung Galaxy M22's FCC listing reveals 25W fast-charging support

Technology

ZTE Axon 30, with under-display camera, to debut in July

Technology

OPPO Reno6 Z tipped to feature MediaTek Dimensity 800U chipset

Technology

Nubia Z30 Pro confirmed to offer 120W fast-charging support

Technology
Trending Topics