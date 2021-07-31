ZTE Axon 30 set for a global debut in September
ZTE is gearing up to launch its Axon 30 smartphone in the global markets in September, as reportedly confirmed by the company. The handset has been tipped to be offered in Europe, Asia Pacific, North America, Middle East, and Africa. To recall, it debuted in China earlier this week with a 6.92-inch display, quad rear cameras, and a Snapdragon 870 chipset. Here's our roundup.
Take a look at the teaser
It flaunts a 120Hz Full-HD+ display
The ZTE Axon 30 features a glass-plastic body with an edge-to-edge uninterrupted screen, ultra-slim bezels, and an integrated fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it packs a quad-camera unit. The device sports a 6.92-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2460 pixels) OLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. Dimensions-wise, it measures 170.2x77.8x7.8mm and tips the scales at 189 grams.
There is a 64MP main camera
The ZTE Axon 30 offers a quad rear camera setup, comprising a 64MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 5MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. For selfies, it gets a 16MP (f/2.0) in-display snapper.
The phone is equipped with a 4,200mAh battery
The ZTE Axon 30 draws power from a Snapdragon 870 processor, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. Under the hood, it runs on Android 11-based MyOS 11 and houses a 4,200mAh battery with 55W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the handset offers support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, 5G, and a Type-C port.
ZTE Axon 30: Pricing
The global pricing details of the ZTE Axon 30 will be announced at the time of its launch in the international markets in September. For reference, in China, the mobile starts at CNY 2,198 (roughly Rs. 25,300).