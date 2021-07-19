Home / News / Technology News / ZTE Axon 30 to debut on July 27; specifications revealed
Technology

ZTE Axon 30 to debut on July 27; specifications revealed

Written by
Surbhi Shah
Last updated on Jul 19, 2021, 12:52 pm
ZTE Axon 30 will be launched in China on July 27

ZTE is all set to launch the Axon 30 smartphone in China on July 27. It will succeed the Axon 20 5G which was announced last year. The company has already confirmed that the handset will sport a second-generation in-display selfie camera. Separately, the Axon 30 (with model number A2232) has been spotted on TENAA certification site, revealing its specifications. Here's our roundup.

In this article
Design and display

The phone will have an OLED display

The ZTE Axon 30 will feature a notch-less, edge-to-edge screen with slim bezels and an under-display selfie camera. On the rear, it will have a dual ring camera module housing a total of four lenses. The handset will bear a 6.92-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2460 pixels) OLED screen with an integrated fingerprint sensor. It will be offered in black, white, blue, and tan (leather back) colors.

Information

It will sport a 64MP main camera

The ZTE Axon 30 will be equipped with a quad rear camera setup comprising a 64MP main sensor, an 8MP secondary lens, a 5MP tertiary snapper, and another 2MP sensor. Up front, there will be a 16MP under-display selfie camera.

Internals

It will boot MiFavor UI based on Android 11

The ZTE Axon 30 is likely to be powered by a Snapdragon 870 chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. Under the hood, it will run on Android 11-based MiFavor UI and pack a 4,100mAh battery with 55W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device should offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Information

ZTE Axon 30: Pricing and availability

The official pricing and availability details of the ZTE Axon 30 smartphone will be announced at the time of the launch, which will take place in China on July 27. However, considering the expected specifications and features, it may cost around Rs. 45,000.

