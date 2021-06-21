ZTE Axon 30, with under-display camera, to debut in July

ZTE's President Ni Fei has revealed that the company is planning to launch a new smartphone in China in July. According to tipster Digital Chat Station, the upcoming handset is the Axon 30 and it might debut on July 22. It will join the existing Axon 30 Pro and Axon 30 Ultra models. The smartphone is said to sport a second-generation under-display camera.

The phone will have a Full-HD+ OLED display

The ZTE Axon 30 will feature an edge-to-edge, notch-less screen with slim bezels, and an under-display selfie camera - similar to the Axon 20 5G. On the rear, it might have a quad camera setup. The handset is rumored to bear a 6.92-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2460 pixels) OLED screen with an integrated fingerprint sensor for secure biometric authentication.

It will be equipped with a 64MP main camera

The ZTE Axon 30 might offer a quad rear camera setup comprising a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 5MP macro shooter, and a 5MP depth sensor. For selfies, a 32MP under-display camera is expected.

It will draw power from a Snapdragon 888 chipset

The ZTE Axon 30 will be powered by a Snapdragon 888 processor, paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It should run on Android 11-based MyOS 11 and is likely to pack a 4,220mAh battery with 30W fast-charging support. In terms of connectivity, the device should offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, 5G, NFC, and a Type-C port.

ZTE Axon 30: Pricing and availability

The official pricing and availability details of the ZTE Axon 30 will be announced at the time of launch, which is expected to take place on July 22. However, considering the expected specifications, it may be priced at around Rs. 45,000.