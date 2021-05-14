ZTE Axon 30 Ultra's global prices and availability details announced

Written by Harshita Malik Mail Last updated on May 14, 2021, 01:30 pm

ZTE Axon 30 Ultra launched globally at $749

Chinese tech giant ZTE has introduced its latest flagship smartphone, the Axon 30 Ultra in the global markets at a starting price of $749 (roughly Rs. 55,000). It will be up for pre-orders starting May 27 and will go on sale from June 4 onwards. To recall, the ZTE Axon 30 Ultra was launched in China last month along with the Pro version.

Design and display

It boasts of a 144Hz AMOLED display

The ZTE Axon 30 Ultra features a punch-hole design with slim bezels and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it packs a rectangular quad camera unit. The handset bears a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) curved AMOLED screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a 144Hz refresh rate. It is offered in Black, White, Blue, and Light Brown color options.

Information

It flaunts a 64MP ultra-wide camera

The ZTE Axon 30 Ultra is equipped with a quad rear camera setup, comprising a 64MP (f/1.6) primary sensor, a 64MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 64MP (f/1.9) tertiary camera, and an 8MP (f/3.4) periscope telephoto shooter. Up front, it has a 16MP selfie snapper.

Internals

The phone supports 66W fast-charging

The ZTE Axon 30 Ultra's global variant draws power from a Snapdragon 888 chipset, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. Under the hood, it runs on Android 11-based MyOS 11 and packs a 4,600mAh battery with 66W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device offers support for Wi-Fi 6e, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Information

ZTE Axon 30 Ultra: Global pricing

The ZTE Axon 30 Ultra costs $749 (roughly Rs. 55,000) for the 8GB/128GB variant and $849 (around Rs. 62,000) for the 12GB/256GB model. Those who pre-order the device will get a free pair of ZTE LiveBuds.