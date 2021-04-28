Home / News / Science News / ZTE Blade 11 Prime launched in the US: Details here
ZTE Blade 11 Prime launched in the US: Details here

Surbhi Shah
Last updated on Apr 28, 2021, 05:06 pm
Chinese tech giant ZTE has launched its latest budget-friendly handset, the Blade 11 Prime, in the US. Its availability in other markets is unclear for now.

Priced at $192 (approximately Rs. 14,300), the device comes with a 6.52-inch display, a triple rear camera setup, an octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 processor, and a 4,000mAh battery with support for wireless charging.

Here are more details.

The phone has a side-mounted fingerprint reader

The ZTE Blade 11 Prime has a waterdrop notch design with a prominent bottom bezel and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for secure biometric authentication. On the rear, it houses a triple camera setup.

The handset bears a 6.52-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) IPS LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9. It is offered in a single Sky Blue shade.

There is an 8MP camera for clicking selfies

The ZTE Blade 11 Prime features a triple rear camera setup comprising a 16MP primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro or depth sensor. On the front, it has an 8MP selfie snapper.

It draws power from a MediaTek Helio P22 processor

The ZTE Blade 11 Prime is powered by a MediaTek Helio P22 chipset, paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of expandable storage.

Under the hood, it runs on Android 11-based MiFavor UI and packs a 4,000mAh battery with wireless and reverse charging support.

For connectivity, the device offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

ZTE Blade 11 Prime: Pricing and availability

In the US, the ZTE Blade 11 Prime is priced at $192 (Rs. 14,300) for its solo 4GB/64GB model and is available for purchase via Visible and Yahoo Mobile. Consumers can also buy the handset at an $8 (Rs. 600) monthly installment for 24 months.

Trending Topics