Home / News / Science News / ZTE Blade A71 listed on website; might be launched soon
Science

ZTE Blade A71 listed on website; might be launched soon

Written by
Dwaipayan Roy
Last updated on May 09, 2021, 07:35 pm
ZTE Blade A71 listed on website; might be launched soon

Chinese smartphone maker ZTE has listed the Blade A71 model on its official website hinting at its imminent launch. It will be available in three color options. As for the highlights, the device will come with a 6.52-inch display, a side-mounted fingerprint reader, a triple rear camera setup, and a 4,000mAh battery. Here are more details.

In this article
Design and display

The phone will have a waterdrop-notched screen

The ZTE Blade A71 will have an edge-to-edge screen with a waterdrop-shaped notch and a prominent bezel at the bottom. On the rear, the textured polycarbonate panel will house a triple camera setup. The device will bear an HD+ 6.52-inch display and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for secure authentication of biometric data. It will be available in Blue, Grey, and Green shades.

Information

It will sport a 16MP primary camera

The ZTE Blade A71 will have a triple rear camera setup, comprising a 16MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. However, details regarding the selfie snapper are unavailable.

Internals

It will be fueled by a 4,000mAh battery

Information pertaining to the processor, storage configurations, and operating system of the ZTE Blade A71 is currently unavailable. However, we know that the handset will draw power from a 4,000mAh battery with smart power-saving technology. The device should offer support for the latest connectivity options, including dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information

ZTE Blade A71: Availability

Details regarding the pricing and availability of the ZTE Blade A71 smartphone will be announced at the time of launch. The device is also expected to make its way to the Indian market.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Could autonomous vehicles eventually teach themselves to outperform humans?

Latest News

Facebook brings chat themes, new features to Instagram and Messenger

Science

Lewis Hamilton wins the Spanish Grand Prix: Records broken

Sports

'Cinderella' takes OTT route, to release on Amazon Prime Video

Entertainment

Premier League, Manchester United beat Aston Villa 3-1: Records broken

Sports

Amid states' lockdowns, India's Global Stringency Index score touches 74

India

Latest Science News

Could autonomous vehicles eventually teach themselves to outperform humans?

Science

Mark Zuckerberg acquires more land in Hawaii for $53 million

Science

Chinese rocket could cause damage equivalent to plane-crash on reentry

Science

OPPO Reno6 Pro bags SIRIM certification, global launch imminent

Science

Realme V25 spotted on TENAA certification site, specifications leaked

Science
Trending Topics