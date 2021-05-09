ZTE Blade A71 listed on website; might be launched soon

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Last updated on May 09, 2021, 07:35 pm

Chinese smartphone maker ZTE has listed the Blade A71 model on its official website hinting at its imminent launch. It will be available in three color options. As for the highlights, the device will come with a 6.52-inch display, a side-mounted fingerprint reader, a triple rear camera setup, and a 4,000mAh battery. Here are more details.

Design and display

The phone will have a waterdrop-notched screen

The ZTE Blade A71 will have an edge-to-edge screen with a waterdrop-shaped notch and a prominent bezel at the bottom. On the rear, the textured polycarbonate panel will house a triple camera setup. The device will bear an HD+ 6.52-inch display and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for secure authentication of biometric data. It will be available in Blue, Grey, and Green shades.

Information

It will sport a 16MP primary camera

The ZTE Blade A71 will have a triple rear camera setup, comprising a 16MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. However, details regarding the selfie snapper are unavailable.

Internals

It will be fueled by a 4,000mAh battery

Information pertaining to the processor, storage configurations, and operating system of the ZTE Blade A71 is currently unavailable. However, we know that the handset will draw power from a 4,000mAh battery with smart power-saving technology. The device should offer support for the latest connectivity options, including dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information

ZTE Blade A71: Availability

Details regarding the pricing and availability of the ZTE Blade A71 smartphone will be announced at the time of launch. The device is also expected to make its way to the Indian market.