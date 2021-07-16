Home / News / Technology News / ZTE Blade V30, with quad rear cameras, goes official
ZTE Blade V30, with quad rear cameras, goes official

ZTE Blade V30 launched in Mexico

ZTE has launched its latest mid-range smartphone, the Blade V30, in Mexico. The handset carries a price-tag of MXN 5,099 (roughly Rs. 19,000). As for the key highlights, the device comes with an LCD display, a quad rear camera module, a UNISOC T618 chipset, expandable storage via micro-SD card, and a 5,000mAh battery with fast-charging support. Here's our roundup.

Design and display

The phone has a Full-HD+ display

The ZTE Blade V30 features a center-aligned punch-hole design with slim bezels and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for secure biometric authentication. On the rear, it has a quad camera setup. The handset bears a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) IPS LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9. It is offered in shades of black and blue (gradient).

It sports a 64MP main camera

The ZTE Blade V30 is equipped with a quad rear camera unit comprising a 64MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.4) ultra-wide lens, a 5MP (f/2.4) macro snapper, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. For selfies and video calling, it has a 16MP front-facing camera.

It boots MiFavor UI based on Android 11

The ZTE Blade V30 is powered by a UNISOC T618 chipset, paired with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of expandable storage. Under the hood, it runs on Android 11-based MiFavor UI and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. In terms of connectivity, the device offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

ZTE Blade V30: Pricing and availability

The ZTE Blade V30 is priced at MXN 5,099 (around Rs. 19,000) for the solo 4GB/128GB model. It is available for purchase via regional e-commerce sites like Telcel and Amazon. Details regarding the handset's availability in India or other markets are unclear as of now.

