Home / News / Sports News / 2021 Wimbledon: Novak Djokovic secures his 75th Wimbledon win
Sports

2021 Wimbledon: Novak Djokovic secures his 75th Wimbledon win

Written by
Parth Dhall
Last updated on Jul 02, 2021, 10:27 pm
2021 Wimbledon: Novak Djokovic secures his 75th Wimbledon win
Novak Djokovic wins his 75th match at Wimbledon

Men's world number one Novak Djokovic has progressed to the last 16 of 2021 Wimbledon after beating American qualifier Denis Kudla. The Serbian clinched a 6-4, 6-3, 7-6(9/7) victory over Kudla after over two hours. Notably, Djokovic has secured his 75th match-win in the prestigious tournament. He now has 75 or more wins at each of the four Grand Slams. Here are further details.

In this article
Match

How did the match pan out?

Both Djokovic and Kudla were top-notch in the first set. The former gained a crucial break point after the score was leveled at 4-4. He wrapped up the opening set in 34 minutes. Djokovic further raised his game in the second set, completely outplaying Kudla this time. He won the tie-break in the final set even after losing the first three games.

Information

A record win for Djokovic

Djokovic has now won 75 or more matches at all four Grand Slams - Australian Open (82), French Open (81), Wimbledon and US Open (75 each). Notably, Djokovic has reached the last 16 of a major for the 55th time.

Form

Djokovic wins his 30th match of the season

Djokovic now has a 3-0 lead over Kudla in the ATP head-to-head series. This is his second win against the American on grass-court. Besides, Djokovic has won his 30th match in the season. He had become the first player in the Open Era to win each major twice after clinching the French Open title. The Serbian is vying for a record-equaling 20th Grand Slam title.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
2021 Wimbledon: Liudmila Samsonova stuns Sloane Stephens, reaches last 16

Latest News

Pregnant women are now eligible for COVID-19 vaccination, walk-in allowed

India

2021 Wimbledon: Liudmila Samsonova stuns Sloane Stephens, reaches last 16

Sports

Mercedes-AMG E 53, 63 S to debut on July 15

Auto

2021 Wimbledon: Aryna Sabalenka beats Serrano, advances to fourth round

Sports

Vidya Balan, Ekta Kapoor selected to vote for Oscars 2022

Entertainment

Latest Sports News

Athletics: Karsten Warholm breaks 29-year-old 400 metres hurdles world record

Sports

Decoding the key numbers of Joe Root in ODI cricket

Sports

England vs India: Visitors to play three-day warm-up match

Sports

Alastair Cook highlights Team India's 'weakness' ahead of England series

Sports

UEFA Euro 2020, quarter-finals: Records that can be scripted

Sports

Features

#NewsBytesExplainer: Decoding the impact of different cricket pitches

Sports

Lionel Messi: A look at his unbreakable records

Sports

Stunning records held by Virat Kohli in the IPL

Sports

Statistical comparison of Messi and Ronaldo in 2020-21 season

Sports

Virat Kohli vs Kane Williamson: Statistical comparison in Test cricket

Sports

Related News

2021 Wimbledon: Djokovic eases past Anderson, proceeds to third round

Sports

2021 Wimbledon: Novak Djokovic humbles Jack Draper despite dropping set

Sports

2021 Wimbledon: Decoding the stats of Daniil Medvedev

Sports

2021 Wimbledon: Decoding the stats of Stefanos Tsitsipas

Sports
Trending Topics