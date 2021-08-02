2020 Tokyo Olympics, Day 10: Complete report

The Indian women's hockey team has reached the semis

India had a mixed Day 10 at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. The Indian women's hockey team stunned Australia in the quarter-finals to book a maiden semis berth. Discus thrower Kamalpreet Kaur finished sixth in the finals missing out on a medal. The disappointing shooting contingent saw its campaign end in Tokyo without any positive result. Here we present the key details.

Shooting

India's shooters fire blanks once again

India's shooting contingent fired blanks once again as its disappointing campaign in Tokyo ended. On Monday, Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar and Sanjeev Rajput failed to qualify for the finals of the men's 50m rifle 3 positions event. Tomar finished 21st in the qualification while Rajput was 32nd. For the second successive occasion, the shooting contingent returned without a medal.

200m race

Dutee fares poorly, crashes out of Tokyo Olympics

Indian sprinter Dutee Chand failed to reach the semis in the women's 200m race as she made a disappointing exit from the Olympics. Dutee finished last in her heat race on Monday. She had earlier crashed out of the100m race in the first round. On Monday, Dutee clocked 23.85 seconds to finish seventh and last in Heat 4.

Hockey

India stun Australia in women's hockey

The women's hockey team stunned a powerful Australian team in the quarters to book a maiden semi-final berth at the Olympics. Gurjit Kaur's goal was the difference between the two sides. India defended valiantly to stop a wave of Aussie attacks in goal. The team will now face Argentina in the semi-final on August 4.

Discus

Kamalpreet finishes sixth in women's discus throw final

Discus thrower Kamalpreet finished sixth in her first Olympics with the best throw of 63.70m in a rain-interrupted final on Monday. The 25-year-old Kamalpreet had earlier qualified for the final as second-best on Saturday. However, she wasn't in the reckoning for a medal in the eight rounds of competition on a rain-hit day. Kamalpreet will be proud of her performance though.

Other important updates of an action-packed Day 10

Denmark's Viktor Axelsen won the gold in men's singles badminton, becoming the first non-Asian man to win the singles title since 1996. He defeated Chen Long 21-15, 21-12. In 2016, he had won the bronze medal in Rio. Meanwhile, Mijain Nunez Lopez scripted history by becoming the first wrestler to bag four Olympic gold medals. He won the gold in Greco-Roman 130kg category.

Lopez scripts a unique Olympic record

China lead the show in terms of gold medals won

China lead the show with 29 gold medals. The USA follow suit with 22. USA and China have won the most overall medals as of now (64 and 62). They are followed by ROC (50). Australia and Great Britain have 33 and 35 medals respectively.