2020 Tokyo Olympics: Belinda Bencic wins women's singles final

Rajdeep Saha
Last updated on Jul 31, 2021, 08:04 pm
2020 Tokyo Olympics: Belinda Bencic wins women's singles final
Belinda Bencic has won the gold medal in women's singles tennis

Switzerland's Belinda Bencic pocketed the gold medal after winning the women's singles tennis clash on Saturday at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. Bencic powered past Marketa Vondrousova of the Czech Republic in straight sets. She won the first set 7-5 before sealing the second 6-3 to hand Switzerland a maiden Olympic gold medal in the women's singles event. Here's more.

Key stats of Bencic and Vondrousova

This was the second career meeting between the two players in women's singles. Vondrousova had earlier beaten Bencic at the Miami Open earlier this year. Notably, she was a set down and made a valiant comeback. Bencic now has a 23-14 win-loss record in singles this year. Meanwhile, Vondrousova has a 19-13 win-loss record in singles this year.

Svitolina

Svitolina wins Ukraine's maiden Olympic tennis medal

World number six Elina Svitolina has won the Olympic bronze medal in the women's singles event. The Ukrainian star fought a valiant battle to rally from 1-4 down in the final set to defeat Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina, 1-6, 7-6(5), 6-4. With this win, Svitolina has handed Ukraine their first-ever Olympic tennis medal.

Bronze medal for Ukraine's Svitolina

Glory for Bencic

Bencic can win the gold medal in women's doubles too

The 24-year-old Bencic can add to her medal tally when she partners Viktorija Golubic in the women's doubles final. They will take on Czech Republic's Katerina Siniakova and Barbara Krejcikova.

