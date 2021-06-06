2021 French Open: Roger Federer withdraws to protect body

Veteran men's singles tennis star Roger Federer has pulled out of the 2021 French Open, highlighting the need to protect his body after two knee surgeries last year. Federer had reached the fourth round at Roland Garros this year and was set to play against Matteo Berrettini on Monday. The Swiss maestro's priority is Wimbledon this year. Here are the details.

It's important that I listen to my body, says Federer

The 20-time Grand Slam champion said that it was important to listen to his body and make sure he doesn't push himself too quickly. "After two knee surgeries and over a year of rehabilitation it's important that I listen to my body and make sure I don't push myself too quickly on my road to recovery," Federer said in a statement.

Federer pulls out of Roland Garros

"After discussions with my team, I've decided I will need to pull out of Roland-Garros today," Federer said. He also said there's no better feeling to be back on the court. "I am thrilled to have gotten three matches under my belt. There is no greater feeling than being back on the court," the statement added.

Federer takes decision after a gruelling third-round win

Federer had overcome Germany's Dominik Koepfer to seal a spot in the fourth round at Roland Garros. Federer beat Koepfer 7-6(5), 6-7(3), 7-6(4), 7-5 in an intense battle that lasted three hours and 39 minutes. The Swiss ace was also tested by Marin Cilic in the previous round after earning a one-sided victory over Denis Istomin.