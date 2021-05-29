2021 French Open: Presenting the top men's singles contenders

Written by Rajdeep Saha Twitter Last updated on May 29, 2021, 01:36 pm

Rafael Nadal is chasing a record-extending 14th Roland Garros title

The 2021 French Open is set to start from May 30 onwards at Roland Garros. Notably, 20-time Grand Slam winner Rafael Nadal enters the tournament as the clear favorite. The defending champion is also aiming to lift his 14th Roland Garros title. However, Novak Djokovic will be Nadal's main rival for the trophy. What about the other top players? We highlight the key contenders.

King of Clay

Nadal out to win fifth successive French Open title

The veteran Rafa has won the French Open between 2005-2008, 2010-2014, and 2017-2020. Nadal can win a fifth successive French Open title for the second time in his illustrious career. He has a win-loss record of 100-2 at Roland Garros. Despite losses to Andrey Rublev and Alexander Zverev in Monte Carlo and Madrid, Nadal recently beat Djokovic to win the Italian Open title.

Djokovic

Novak Djokovic out to stop Rafa at Roland Garros

World number one Djokovic is a four-time finalist at the Roland Garros, besides winning the tournament once in 2016. The Serbian ace has a 74-15 record here. Djokovic is Nadal's main threat and the former will be keen to use the recent loss against Nadal to better himself. The 2021 French Open draw sees Nadal, Djokovic, and Roger Federer in the same half.

Thiem

Two-time finalist Dominic Thiem needs to find his momentum

Dominic Thiem is a superb customer on clay and he could be an able challenger. He is a two-time finalist at the Roland Garros (2018, 2019), losing on both occasions to Rafa. The 2020 US Open winner needs to find his momentum quickly. He suffered two successive round of 16 defeats in Rome and Lyon and is yet to win a title this year.

Tsitsipas

Tsitsipas has enjoyed an impressive build-up ahead of French Open

World number 5 Stefanos Tsitsipas had reached the semis here at Roland Garros in the 2020 event. The 22-year-old Greek international, who has won five career titles, has a 9-4 win-loss record here. Tsitsipas has enjoyed an impressive build-up, winning the title in Lyon after making three finals during the clay-court swing. He also pushed Nadal to three sets in Rome.

Zverev

Zverev will be aiming to make his presence felt

24-year-old Alexander Zverev is another contender for the 2021 French Open title. The German sensation has won 15 career titles and has a win-loss record of 13-5 at the Roland Garros. Notably, he has made two quarter-finals appearances here. Notably, Zverev won the Madrid Open this year. He is drawn to the opposite side of the big three.