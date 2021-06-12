Home / News / Sports News / 2021 French Open final, Krejcikova vs Pavlyuchenkova: Statistical preview
Sports

2021 French Open final, Krejcikova vs Pavlyuchenkova: Statistical preview

Written by
Rajdeep Saha
Last updated on Jun 12, 2021, 04:38 pm
2021 French Open final, Krejcikova vs Pavlyuchenkova: Statistical preview
The French Open women's singles final sees Krejcikova take on Pavlyuchenkova

Women's singles world number 33 Barbora Krejcikova is all set to take on Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova in the French Open final today at Roland Garros. Both players are targeting a maiden Grand Slam singles honor. Interestingly, Pavlyuchenkova went past the quarters for the first time in her career. Krejcikova went past the fourth round for the maiden time as well. Here's the statistical preview.

In this article
Krejcikova

Krejcikova has a 25-9 win-loss record in 2021

Krejcikova has won five Grand Slam titles in total (women's doubles *2 and mixed doubles *3). She is vying to become the first Czech champion of Roland Garros since Hana Mandilikova in 1981. Krejcikova has won 11 successive matches. She has a 25-9 win-loss record in 2021, including 14-3 on clay. Overall, she has a 222-86 win-loss record on clay.

Krejcikova

Krejcikova's journey to the 2021 French Open final

Krejcikova overcame Krystina Pliskova in the first round, winning 5-7, 6-4, 6-2. She thrashed Ekaterina Alexandrova next, winning 6-2, 6-3. She stunned fifth seed Elina Svitolina in the third round (6-3, 6-2). In the fourth round, she swept aside Sloane Stephens 6-2, 6-0. She beat the in-form Coco Gauff in the quarters (7-6, 6-3). In the semis, Krejcikova overcame Maria Sakkari 7-5, 4-6, 9-7.

Pavlyuchenkova

First Russian woman to reach Roland Garros final since 2014

Pavlyuchenkova is the first Russian woman to reach the Roland Garros final since Maria Sharapova in 2014. She is also the first Russian woman to advance to a Grand Slam final since 2015 (Sharapova, Australian Open). Pavlyuchenkova is also the first woman to play more than 50 majors before reaching her first Slam final.

Pavlyuchenkova

Pavlyuchenkova's road to the 2021 French Open final

Pavlyuchenkova overcame Christina McHale in the first round (6-4, 6-0). The second round saw her down Ajla Tomljanovic 6-2, 6-3. In the third round, Pavlyuchenkova beat third seed Aryna Sabalenka 6-4, 2-6, 6-0. She beat 15th seed Victoria Azarenka next (5-7, 6-3, 6-2). In the quarters, she beat 21st seed Elene Rybakina 6-7, 6-2, 9-7. In the semis, Pavlyuchenkova downed Tamara Zidansek (7-5, 6-3).

Information

Pavlyuchenkova has a 15-9 win-loss record in 2021

Pavlyuchenkova has a win-loss record of 15-9 in 2021, including 10-2 on clay. The 29-year-old has a 24-13 win-loss record at Roland Garros.

Do you know?

Women's singles: Sixth successive new Slam winner at Roland Garros

This will be the sixth straight year that the women's singles champion at Roland Garros will be a first-time Grand Slam singles champion. Garbine Muguruza (2016), Jelena Ostapenko (2017), Simona Halep (2018), Ashleigh Barty (2019), and Iga Swiatek (2020).

