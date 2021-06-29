Home / News / Sports News / Wimbledon 2021: Alexander Zverev steamrolls Tallon Griekspoor
Wimbledon 2021: Alexander Zverev steamrolls Tallon Griekspoor

Written by
Abhijit Raghunathan
Jun 29, 2021
Wimbledon 2021: Alexander Zverev steamrolls Tallon Griekspoor

Alexander Zverev kick-started his Wimbledon 2021 campaign with an impressive win over Tallon Griekspoor. The German barely broke a sweat as he claimed a straight-set victory 6-3, 6-4, 6-1. Zverev will be looking to impress especially after he crashed out in the semi-final of the French Open against Stefanos Tsitsipas. This was Tallon Griekspoor's first outing in the Wimbledon Championships.

In this article
Match

How the match panned out

Griekspoor began brightly by winning two breakpoints in the first game. However, Zverev fought back and claimed the first set with ease. Despite the rain break, the German was undeterred as he gave his opponent little chance of winning points. The third and final set saw a brief fight-back from the Dutchman before Zverev eventually won the set and the match.

Quote

Felt comfortable playing with the roof: Zverev

"Walking out on the court made me very happy and I hope things go smoothly for the next two weeks or so. It's great that we have a roof on court number 1 and can continue playing the game despite the rain."

Data

A look at the stats

Zverev ended the match with 20 aces to his name as opposed to his opponent's tally of 3. He also won 7 of 16 breakpoints while Griekspoor managed to convert 2 of his 4 breakpoints. Zverev also managed an astonishing 35 winners through the match.

Performance

Zverev coasts to an easy victory

Zverev's serve seemed to be his biggest asset right through the game. He managed a total of 20 aces, an incredible feat. The German seems to be well and truly back to his best despite not having the best of records in the Wimbledon Championships. He will face either Norbert Gombos or Tennys Sandgren in the second round.

