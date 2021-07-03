Home / News / Sports News / 2021 Wimbledon, Denis Shapovalov beats Andy Murray: Records broken
Sports

2021 Wimbledon, Denis Shapovalov beats Andy Murray: Records broken

Rajdeep Saha
Andy Murray suffered a loss in the third round of 2021 Wimbledon

Men's singles 10th seed Denis Shapovalov thrashed Andy Murray in the third round of the 2021 Wimbledon. Murray was nowhere near to his level and was below-par against Shapovalov, who sealed the match 6-4, 6-2, 6-2. Earlier, fifth seed Andrey Rublev was beaten in four sets by Fabio Fognini. Meanwhile, 22nd seed Dan Evans also tasted defeat in the third round. Here's more.

Shapovalov

Shapovalov scripts these feats after beating Murray

This was the first career meeting between Shapovalov and Murray. After reaching his maiden third-round at the Wimbledon, Shapovalov has extended his run. He has reached the fourth round of a Grand Slam event for just the third time in his career. He now has a 4-3 win-loss record at Wimbledon, besides 22-14 across Slam events.

Murray loses his 11th career match at Wimbledon

This was the second occasion where Murray has exited from the third round at Wimbledon. The Scotsman has a win-loss record of 59-11 at Wimbledon after this result. Overall, he has 192 wins at Grand Slams, besides losing 48 times.

Wimbledon
London United Kingdom
Denis Shapovalov
Canada
6
6
6
Andy Murray
United Kingdom
4
2
2
Denis Shapovalov,
-
Andy Murray
13
Aces
2
3
Double faults
2
54%
First serve %
58%
71%
Win % on first serve
52%
62%
Win % on second serve
53%
6/11
Tiebreaks won
1/9
39
Receiving points won
32
98
Points won
73
8
Max points won in a row
11
This is a dream come true for me, says Shapovalov

The 22-year-old Shapovalov said it's a dream come true for him. "This is a dream come true for me, it's been years of hard work and I've put so much into every practice thinking that maybe one day I could play on Centre Court. To play against a legend like Andy today and to play a match like this [is incredible]," he said.

Shapovalov will take on Roberto Bautista Agut

Shapovalov will take on Roberto Bautista Agut in the fourth round. Earlier, Agut beat Dominik Koepfer 7-5, 6-1, 7-6 in straight sets.

Some blockbuster matches on offer

