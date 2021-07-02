2021 Wimbledon: Aryna Sabalenka beats Serrano, advances to fourth round

Second seed Aryna Sabalenka has beaten Colombia's Maria Camila Osorio Serrano to proceed to the fourth round of 2021 Wimbledon. She claimed a straight-set victory, winning 6-0, 6-3. This is only the fourth career win for Sabalenka at Wimbledon, and her first against Serrano. The Belarusian had earlier defeated Katie Boulter, 4-6, 6-3, 6-3, in her second-round clash. Here are further details.

How did the match pan out?

Sabalenka was all over Serrano in the first set. She gave her absolutely nothing, having claimed the set point after mere 30 minutes. The former had the upper hand in the second set as well. Although Serrano tried to fight back by winning the first game, Sabalenka continued her dominant display. The latter easily won the second set, thereby proceeding to the next round.

Sabalenka's best run at Wimbledon

This is currently the best run for Sabalenka at Wimbledon. Before the ongoing edition, she had won just one match, back in 2017. Sabalenka was knocked in the first round in the next two Wimbledon championships.