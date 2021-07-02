Home / News / Sports News / 2021 Wimbledon: Aryna Sabalenka beats Serrano, advances to fourth round
Sports

2021 Wimbledon: Aryna Sabalenka beats Serrano, advances to fourth round

Written by
Parth Dhall
Last updated on Jul 02, 2021, 06:44 pm
2021 Wimbledon: Aryna Sabalenka beats Serrano, advances to fourth round
2021 Wimbledon: Aryna Sabalenka outlasts Maria Camila Osorio Serrano

Second seed Aryna Sabalenka has beaten Colombia's Maria Camila Osorio Serrano to proceed to the fourth round of 2021 Wimbledon. She claimed a straight-set victory, winning 6-0, 6-3. This is only the fourth career win for Sabalenka at Wimbledon, and her first against Serrano. The Belarusian had earlier defeated Katie Boulter, 4-6, 6-3, 6-3, in her second-round clash. Here are further details.

In this article
Match

How did the match pan out?

Sabalenka was all over Serrano in the first set. She gave her absolutely nothing, having claimed the set point after mere 30 minutes. The former had the upper hand in the second set as well. Although Serrano tried to fight back by winning the first game, Sabalenka continued her dominant display. The latter easily won the second set, thereby proceeding to the next round.

Information

Sabalenka's best run at Wimbledon

This is currently the best run for Sabalenka at Wimbledon. Before the ongoing edition, she had won just one match, back in 2017. Sabalenka was knocked in the first round in the next two Wimbledon championships.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Athletics: Karsten Warholm breaks 29-year-old 400 metres hurdles world record

Latest News

Mercedes-AMG E 53, 63 S to debut on July 15

Auto

Vidya Balan, Ekta Kapoor selected to vote for Oscars 2022

Entertainment

India-specific OPPO Reno6 to feature MediaTek Dimensity 1200 processor

Technology

Amid row, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta denies meeting Suvendu Adhikari

Politics

New source of gravitational waves detected by scientists

Technology

Latest Sports News

Athletics: Karsten Warholm breaks 29-year-old 400 metres hurdles world record

Sports

Decoding the key numbers of Joe Root in ODI cricket

Sports

England vs India: Visitors to play three-day warm-up match

Sports

Alastair Cook highlights Team India's 'weakness' ahead of England series

Sports

UEFA Euro 2020, quarter-finals: Records that can be scripted

Sports

Features

#NewsBytesExplainer: Decoding the impact of different cricket pitches

Sports

Lionel Messi: A look at his unbreakable records

Sports

Stunning records held by Virat Kohli in the IPL

Sports

Statistical comparison of Messi and Ronaldo in 2020-21 season

Sports

Virat Kohli vs Kane Williamson: Statistical comparison in Test cricket

Sports

Related News

2021 Wimbledon: Sabalenka downs Boulter; win for Azarenka

Sports

2021 Wimbledon: Djokovic eases past Anderson, proceeds to third round

Sports

2021 Wimbledon: Andy Murray beats Nikoloz Basilashvili

Sports

2021 Wimbledon: Novak Djokovic humbles Jack Draper despite dropping set

Sports
Trending Topics