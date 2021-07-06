2021 Wimbledon: Aryna Sabalenka overcomes Ons Jabeur, reaches semi-finals

Written by Parth Dhall Twitter Last updated on Jul 06, 2021, 08:35 pm

Second seed Aryna Sabalenka overcame Ons Jabeur to reach her maiden semi-final at a Grand Slam. She defeated the Tunisian, 6-4, 6-3, in the quarter-final of 2021 Wimbledon. Sabalenka was at her best in the second set, giving a display of control and agility. The Belarusian earlier beat Elena Rybakina to qualify for her first major quarter-final. Here are further details.

Match

How did the match pan out?

The first set was evenly contested with both Sabalenka and Jabeur being neck-to-neck. Sabalenka won the all-important set point after the score was tied at 4-4. She raced to a 2-0 lead in the second set before Jabeur bounced back. The latter won three back-to-back games but Sabalenka denied her the break point. Sabalenka regained her momentum, thereby moving into the semis.

Information

The incredible run of Sabalenka

Sabalenka has advanced to her maiden semi-final of a major. Earlier this year, she reached the fourth round of the Australian Open. Thereafter, she suffered a third-round defeat to Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova at the Roland Garros. Sabalenka is having her best run at a major presently.