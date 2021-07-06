Home / News / Sports News / 2021 Wimbledon: Aryna Sabalenka overcomes Ons Jabeur, reaches semi-finals
Sports

2021 Wimbledon: Aryna Sabalenka overcomes Ons Jabeur, reaches semi-finals

Written by
Parth Dhall
Last updated on Jul 06, 2021, 08:35 pm
2021 Wimbledon: Aryna Sabalenka overcomes Ons Jabeur, reaches semi-finals

Second seed Aryna Sabalenka overcame Ons Jabeur to reach her maiden semi-final at a Grand Slam. She defeated the Tunisian, 6-4, 6-3, in the quarter-final of 2021 Wimbledon. Sabalenka was at her best in the second set, giving a display of control and agility. The Belarusian earlier beat Elena Rybakina to qualify for her first major quarter-final. Here are further details.

In this article
Match

How did the match pan out?

The first set was evenly contested with both Sabalenka and Jabeur being neck-to-neck. Sabalenka won the all-important set point after the score was tied at 4-4. She raced to a 2-0 lead in the second set before Jabeur bounced back. The latter won three back-to-back games but Sabalenka denied her the break point. Sabalenka regained her momentum, thereby moving into the semis.

Information

The incredible run of Sabalenka

Sabalenka has advanced to her maiden semi-final of a major. Earlier this year, she reached the fourth round of the Australian Open. Thereafter, she suffered a third-round defeat to Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova at the Roland Garros. Sabalenka is having her best run at a major presently.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
2021 Wimbledon: Karolina Pliskova reaches her maiden Wimbledon semi-final

Latest News

'Bhediya' not a werewolf film, says writer Niren Bhatt

Entertainment

YouTube Music spotted testing new 'Library' tab in Search results

Technology

PDP to shun J&K's delimitation exercise; says 'outcome pre-planned'

Politics

World number one Ashleigh Barty reaches her maiden Wimbledon semi-final

Sports

Gujarat: Plea challenges BJP MLA's caste certificate, HC send summons

India

Latest Sports News

Mumbai, Pune to host AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022

Sports

2021 Wimbledon: Karolina Pliskova reaches her maiden Wimbledon semi-final

Sports

England vs India: Capacity crowd allowed for Test series

Sports

As vice-captain, will help others improve mental health: Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Sports

ENG vs PAK: Three England players test COVID-19 positive

Sports

Features

#NewsBytesExplainer: Decoding the impact of different cricket pitches

Sports

Lionel Messi: A look at his unbreakable records

Sports

Stunning records held by Virat Kohli in the IPL

Sports

Statistical comparison of Messi and Ronaldo in 2020-21 season

Sports

Virat Kohli vs Kane Williamson: Statistical comparison in Test cricket

Sports

Related News

2021 Wimbledon: Karolina Pliskova reaches her maiden Wimbledon semi-final

Sports

2021 Wimbledon: Aryna Sabalenka reaches her first Grand Slam quarter-final

Sports

2021 Wimbledon: Aryna Sabalenka beats Serrano, advances to fourth round

Sports

2021 Wimbledon: Sabalenka downs Boulter; win for Azarenka

Sports
Trending Topics