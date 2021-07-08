Home / News / Sports News / Australia's Ashleigh Barty storms into her maiden Wimbledon final
Sports

Australia's Ashleigh Barty storms into her maiden Wimbledon final

Written by
Parth Dhall
Last updated on Jul 08, 2021, 07:39 pm
Australia's Ashleigh Barty storms into her maiden Wimbledon final
Ashleigh Barty reached her maiden Wimbledon final

Women's world number one Ashleigh Barty reached her maiden Wimbledon final after defeating the 25th seed Angelique Kerber. Barty breezed past the former champion 6-3, 7-6(3) in the semi-final that ran for over an hour. The Aussie has made it to her second final at a Grand Slam, having won the 2019 French Open previously. Here are further details.

In this article
Wimbledon
London, United Kingdom
Thursday, 8 Jul 2021
Ashleigh Barty
Australia
6
7
Angelique Kerber
Germany
3
6
Ashleigh Barty
-
Angelique Kerber
8
Aces
0
4
Double faults
3
55%
First serve %
55%
88%
Win % on first serve
64%
45%
Win % on second serve
57%
2/5
Tiebreaks won
1/6
26
Receiving points won
23
77
Points won
63
11
Max points won in a row
6
Match

How did the match pan out?

Barty was all over Kerber in the first set as she raced t a 3-0 lead. Although the latter tried to stage a comeback, Barty closed the set after the 30-minute mark. Kerber, who has been on a roll on grass of late, won the first three games in the following set. The set went into the tie-break where Barty lost just three points.

Information

Barty's best run at Wimbledon

Barty is through to her first final at Wimbledon. Before the tournament's ongoing edition, she had never gone past the fourth round. The world number one is now eyeing her second Grand Slam title after winning the French Open in 2019.

Feat

First top seed to reach a Wimbledon final since 2016

Barty has become the first top seed to reach a Wimbledon final since 2016 when former world number one Serena Williams defeated Kerber in the final. After reaching the semi-final in London, Barty had already guaranteed a number one (WTA) finish. The Australian will face either second seed Aryna Sabalenka or number eight seed Karolina Pliskova in the final.

Kerber

Barty ends winning streak of Kerber

Earlier in the ongoing tournament, Barty had ended the 15-match winning streak of 2021 French Open champion Barbora Krejcikova. This time, she ousted Kerber, who had extended her winning streak to 10 matches this year. Ahead of Wimbledon, Kerber won five consecutive matches to win the Homburg Open. The 33-year-old was deemed a key contender to lift the title this week.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
ENGW vs INDW, T20Is: Records that can be scripted

Latest News

Malaysia in political crisis; key ally pulls support for PM

World

One-off Test: Mahmudullah's 150* gives Bangladesh the edge over Zimbabwe

Sports

Film on Jeevajothi, her battle against 'Dosa King' in works

Entertainment

Hisense launches two new premium 4K Android TVs in India

Technology

BJP MP withdraws resignation from BJYM post after Shah's intervention

Politics

Latest Sports News

ENGW vs INDW, T20Is: Records that can be scripted

Sports

Tokyo 2020 Olympics to be held under state of emergency

Sports

Sergio Ramos joins Paris Saint-Germain on two-year deal

Sports

No replacement for injured Shubman Gill in England: BCCI

Sports

Sri Lanka vs India: Statistical preview of ODI series

Sports

Features

#NewsBytesExplainer: Decoding the impact of different cricket pitches

Sports

Lionel Messi: A look at his unbreakable records

Sports

Stunning records held by Virat Kohli in the IPL

Sports

Statistical comparison of Messi and Ronaldo in 2020-21 season

Sports

Virat Kohli vs Kane Williamson: Statistical comparison in Test cricket

Sports

Related News

World number one Ashleigh Barty reaches her maiden Wimbledon semi-final

Sports

2021 Wimbledon: Ashleigh Barty beats Krejcikova, reaches quarter-final

Sports

2021 Wimbledon: Daniil Medvedev stages epic comeback, Ashleigh Barty advances

Sports

2021 Wimbledon: Ashleigh Barty advances to the third round

Sports
Trending Topics