2021 Wimbledon: Ashleigh Barty beats Krejcikova, reaches quarter-final

Ashleigh Barty moves into her maiden quarter-final at Wimbledon

Women's world number one Ashleigh Barty advanced to the quarter-final of 2021 Wimbledon after beating Barbora Krejcikova. The Australian outclassed the 2021 French Open winner, 7-5, 6-3, in over an hour. Barty has moved to the last eight of a Grand Slam for the fifth time in her career. She has reached this stage for the first time at Wimbledon.

How did the match pan out?

Top seed Barty faced a 2-4 deficit in the first set after dominating Krejcikova initially. However, she won three consecutive games to claim a 5-4 lead. Barty finally closed the opening set after 47 minutes. The Aussie further raised her game in the second set and duly dominated Krejcikova. After leading 5-3, Barty won the match point with an ace.

Barty ends winning streak of Krejcikova

Barty has ended the 15-match winning streak of Krejcikova, dating back to her title win in Strasbourg. The latter then won seven back-to-back matches to win her maiden French Open title. Before her fourth-round defeat to Barty, Krejcikova last lost in Rome.