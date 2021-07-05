Home / News / Sports News / 2021 Wimbledon: Ashleigh Barty beats Krejcikova, reaches quarter-final
2021 Wimbledon: Ashleigh Barty beats Krejcikova, reaches quarter-final

Parth Dhall
2021 Wimbledon: Ashleigh Barty beats Krejcikova, reaches quarter-final
Ashleigh Barty moves into her maiden quarter-final at Wimbledon

Women's world number one Ashleigh Barty advanced to the quarter-final of 2021 Wimbledon after beating Barbora Krejcikova. The Australian outclassed the 2021 French Open winner, 7-5, 6-3, in over an hour. Barty has moved to the last eight of a Grand Slam for the fifth time in her career. She has reached this stage for the first time at Wimbledon.

Match

How did the match pan out?

Top seed Barty faced a 2-4 deficit in the first set after dominating Krejcikova initially. However, she won three consecutive games to claim a 5-4 lead. Barty finally closed the opening set after 47 minutes. The Aussie further raised her game in the second set and duly dominated Krejcikova. After leading 5-3, Barty won the match point with an ace.

Barty ends winning streak of Krejcikova

Barty has ended the 15-match winning streak of Krejcikova, dating back to her title win in Strasbourg. The latter then won seven back-to-back matches to win her maiden French Open title. Before her fourth-round defeat to Barty, Krejcikova last lost in Rome.

Tokyo Olympics: Mary Kom, Manpreet Singh to be India's flag-bearers

