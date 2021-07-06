Home / News / Sports News / World number one Ashleigh Barty reaches her maiden Wimbledon semi-final
World number one Ashleigh Barty reaches her maiden Wimbledon semi-final

Parth Dhall
Women's world number one Ashleigh Barty outclassed fellow Australian Ajla Tomljanovic to reach her maiden semi-final at Wimbledon. The 2019 Roland Garros winner defeated Tomljanovic, 6-1, 6-3, in the quarter-final clash that spanned for over an hour. Barty has won her 10th match in the prestigious grass-court tournament. She will lock horns with Angelique Kerber in the penultimate round. Here's more.

How did the match pan out?

Barty lost the very first game of the match despite entering as favorite. However, she took no time to win five back-to-back games. In the second set as well, Tomljanovic won the opening game. Her fight didn't continue for long as Barty staged a similar comeback. Tomljanovic clinched a couple of games toward the end, but the latter won the match point soon.

A record win for Barty

Barty has secured her 10th match-win at Wimbledon. Before this edition, she had never gone past the fourth round of the tournament. The world number one is eyeing her second Grand Slam title, having won the 2019 French Open.

