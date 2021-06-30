Home / News / Sports News / 2021 Wimbledon: Sabalenka downs Boulter; win for Azarenka
2021 Wimbledon: Sabalenka downs Boulter; win for Azarenka

Rajdeep Saha
2021 Wimbledon: Sabalenka downs Boulter; win for Azarenka
Aryna Sabalenka has beaten Katie Boulter in the second round of Wimbledon

Women's singles number two seed Aryna Sabalenka was made to work hard for her win against Katie Boulter in a three-set affair at the 2021 Wimbledon. Sabalenka won the match 4-6, 6-3, 6-3 to advance to the third round. Meanwhile, 12th seed Victoria Azarenka overcame Kateryna Kozlova 6-1, 6-3 in straight sets. Here are the key details.

Match

Sabalenka comes back from behind to beat Boulter

The first set started on an equal note with both players looking to impress as the score read 3-3. In the fourth game, Boulter broke Sabalenka after the Belarusian double-faulted. Boulter served out the set with authority, winning 6-4. Sabalenka made a comeback and showed her authority in a 6-3 win next. In the decider, Sabalenka broke Boulter early on and gained ground.

Feat

First third-round appearance for Sabalenka at Wimbledon

Sabalenka has progressed to the third round of the Wimbledon for the first time in her career. Her previous best record here was a second-round exit in 2017. She was eliminated in the first round in 2018 and 2019 respectively. With this win, Sabalenka has a 3-3 win-loss record at Wimbledon.

Sabalenka

Sabalenka gets to 30-10 win-loss record in 2021

Sabalenka has an 18-14 win-loss record at Grand Slams. She had earlier reached the fourth round and third round at 2021 Australian and French Open respectively. Sabalenka has a 30-10 win-loss record in 2021. This was the second career meeting between the two players and Sabalenka has established a 2-0 cushion over Boulter.

Duo

Svitolina advances as Andreescu gets stunned in first round

Ukrainian third seed Elina Svitolina beat Belgium's Alison van Uytvanck in three sets to reach the second round at Wimbledon. World number five Svitolina won 6-2, 3-6, 6-3 and will face Poland's Magda Linette next. Fifth seed Bianca Andreescu was stunned by Alize Cornet. Cornet beat the Canadian sensation 6-2, 6-1 in straight sets.

Information

Azarenka to face Sorana Cirstea in second round

Former world number one Azarenka will face Sorana Cirstea in the second round of the 2021 Wimbledon after earning a victory. Azarenka, who is a two-time semi-finalist at Wimbledon, has a 33-12 win-loss record here. She won her 14th singles match in 2021 across tournaments.

2021 Wimbledon: Djokovic eases past Anderson, proceeds to third round

