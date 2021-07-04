2021 Wimbledon: Daniil Medvedev stages epic comeback, Ashleigh Barty advances

Written by Parth Dhall Twitter Last updated on Jul 04, 2021, 01:16 pm

World number two Daniil Medvedev staged an emphatic comeback against Marin Cilic to reach the last 16 of 2021 Wimbledon. The Russian won 6-7(3), 3-6, 6-3, 6-3, 6-2, proceeding to the second week in the tournament for the first time. Among women, Ashleigh Barty overcame her doubles partner, Katerina Siniakova. She won 6-3, 7-5 to set up a fourth-round clash with Barbora Krejcikova.

Medvedev

Medvedev came from behind against Cilic

Both Medvedev and Cilic were neck-to-neck in the first set, which went to tie-break. The latter got the better of Medvedev in the second set. He claimed a 3-1 lead, thereby winning 6-3. Medvedev then bounced back in the third set despite trailing 1-2. He won the next set as well in similar fashion. The Russian was all over Cilic in the deciding set.

Wimbledon London, England Saturday, 3 Jul 2021 Marin Cilic Croatia 7 6 3 3 2 Daniil Medvedev Russia 6 3 6 6 6 Marin Cilic - Daniil Medvedev 11 Aces 16 10 Double faults 3 58% First serve % 61% 74% Win % on first serve 74% 41% Win % on second serve 41% 5/8 Tiebreaks won 8/15 61 Receiving points won 61 151 Points won 156 8 Max points won in a row 8

History

Medvedev attains these feats

Medvedev became seventh Russian man to complete a set of last 16 appearances at all four Grand Slams. Notably, Andrey Rublev had achieved this feat on Friday. Meanwhile, Medvedev's win also marks the first time that three Russian men have reached this stage at Wimbledon in the Open Era (since April 1968). Rublev and Karen Khachanov are also through to the second week.

Matches

Medvedev could face Roger Federer in the quarter-finals

Medvedev will next face 14th seed Hubert Hurkacz for a spot in the quarter-finals. Hurkacz had moved into the fourth round with a 6-3, 6-4, 6-2 victory over Alexander Bublik. Medvedev could meet Roger Federer if the latter wins his next match against Lorenzo Sonego. Earlier in the day, Federer advanced to last 16 after beating Cameron Norrie, 6-4, 6-4, 5-7, 6-4.

Barty

Barty sets up fourth-round clash with Barbora Krejcikova

Women's world number one Ashleigh Barty needed 97 minutes to edge Katerina Siniakova in what was the pair's first career meeting. Although Siniakova made Barty work, the Australian emerged as the more consistent player, winning 6-3, 7-5. Barty will next face the 2021 French Open champion Barbora Krejcikova. The latter clinched a 7-6(1), 3-6, 7-5 win over Anastasija Sevastova in the third round.

Wimbledon London, United Kingdom Saturday, 3 Jul 2021 Ashleigh Barty Australia 6 7 Katerina Siniakova Czech Republic 3 5 Ashleigh Barty - Katerina Siniakova 6 Aces 3 0 Double faults 5 63% First serve % 56% 66% Win % on first serve 68% 59% Win % on second serve 38% 4/13 Tiebreaks won 2/7 33 Receiving points won 29 83 Points won 68 7 Max points won in a row 7