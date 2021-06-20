Home / News / Sports News / 2021 Wimbledon: A look at Andy Murray in numbers
Sports

2021 Wimbledon: A look at Andy Murray in numbers

Written by
Rajdeep Saha
Last updated on Jun 20, 2021, 03:32 pm
2021 Wimbledon: A look at Andy Murray in numbers
Andy Murray has been given a wildcard for the 2021 Wimbledon

Men's singles tennis ace Andy Murray was handed a wildcard entry for this year's Wimbledon starting from June 28 onwards. Murray, who is ranked 124 in the world, will be a crowd-puller at the prestigious event. The former Wimbledon champion and world number one had undergone two hip surgeries in 2018 and 2019 respectively. Here we decode Murray's Wimbledon career in numbers.

In this article
Wimbledon

Murray has won the Wimbledon on two occasions

Murray has won two Wimbledon titles in his career. He won the 2013 edition, having defeated Novak Djokovic in straight sets. In 2016, he defeated Milos Raonic in straight sets as well to pick up his second honor. Murray has been a one-time finalist as well (2012). He was beaten by Roger Federer in that match in four sets.

Stats

Murray has also been a four-time semi-finalist

Besides reaching three finals, Murray has also reached the semis on four occasions (2009, 2010, 2011, and 2015). Besides, he has also been a three-time quarter-finalist (2008, 2014, and 2017). Murray has a 57-10 win-loss record at Wimbledon. The Briton didn't play the event in 2018 and 2019 respectively due to surgery. The Wimbledon wasn't held in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Wins

Wimbledon: Murray can get past McEnroe and Emerson

Murray needs three wins to get past Jon McEnroe in terms of matches won at Wimbledon (59). Reaching the quarter-finals will see him surpass Roy Emerson's tally of 60 wins as well. By surpassing these two legends, Murray will become the eighth-most successful player at Wimbledon in men's singles.

Details

Key details about Murray

Murray has won three Grand Slams in his career, besides being an eight-time finalist. He has a 190-47 win-loss record at Grand Slams. The two-time Olympic gold medalist and the 2016 ATP Finals winner may not be a favorite to win this year's edition but if he stays injury-free, then Murray will look to use his experience and prove to be a handful.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
One-off Test: Here are the records scripted by Sneh Rana

Latest News

Will Smith to host 'his first-ever' Netflix variety comedy special

Entertainment

Happy Father's Day: Single on-screen dads who won our hearts

Entertainment

2021 Wimbledon: Decoding the stats of Stefanos Tsitsipas

Sports

COVID-19: Delhi allows bars, public parks to reopen from tomorrow

India

One-off Test: Here are the records scripted by Sneh Rana

Sports

Latest Sports News

WI vs SA, Day 2: Here are the key takeaways

Sports

UEFA Euro 2020, Spain held by Poland: Records broken

Sports

UEFA Euro 2020, Germany beat Portugal 4-2: Records broken

Sports

ENGW vs INDW Test ends in a draw: Records broken

Sports

WTC final, Day 2: A look at the key takeaways

Sports

Features

#NewsBytesExplainer: Decoding the impact of different cricket pitches

Sports

Lionel Messi: A look at his unbreakable records

Sports

Stunning records held by Virat Kohli in the IPL

Sports

Statistical comparison of Messi and Ronaldo in 2020-21 season

Sports

Virat Kohli vs Kane Williamson: Statistical comparison in Test cricket

Sports

Related News

2021 Wimbledon: A look at Roger Federer in numbers

Sports

2021 Wimbledon: A look at Novak Djokovic in numbers

Sports

Andy Murray withdraws from Australian Open due to COVID-19 protocols

Sports
Trending Topics