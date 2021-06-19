2021 Wimbledon: A look at Roger Federer in numbers

Written by Rajdeep Saha Twitter Last updated on Jun 19, 2021, 01:50 pm

Roger Federer is chasing a ninth Wimbledon title

Roger Federer had decided to withdraw from the 2021 French Open after winning his third-round encounter, citing the need to take care of his body. The 39-year-old star revealed that his focus will be on Wimbledon. Federer, who has tasted enormous success at Wimbledon, had reached the final in 2019. He is the best bet to challenge Novak Djokovic. We decode his stats.

Slams

Federer is aiming to steer clear of Nadal

Federer has won 20 Grand Slam honors and can steer past Spaniard Rafael Nadal, who is tied alongside him. With Nadal pulling out of Wimbledon, Federer knows this can be his shot to glory after not forcing himself too much despite looking in good touch at Roland Garros. However, Federer lacks match practice post surgeries on his knee.

Wimbledon

Federer has won eight Wimbledon titles

The Swiss maestro has won eight Wimbledon honors in his career. He has tasted success here in 2003, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2009, 2012, and 2017. If Federer wins this year's title, he will extend his tally to nine. Federer has won the most Wimbledon titles and is above Pete Sampras (7). Bjorn Borg and Djokovic have won five honors each.

Records

Federer has a 101-13 win-loss record at Wimbledon

Federer has a 101-13 win-loss record at Wimbledon, which wasn't held last year because of the coronavirus pandemic. Notably, he has reached 12 finals, losing on four occasions in 2008, 2014, 2015, and 2019. Three of these losses have come against Djokovic. He has also reached one semi-final and three quarter-finals at Wimbledon.

Federer

Stat attack: Notable feats of Federer

Federer has the best record at Wimbledon in terms of matches won (101). He needs two wins to script his best tally at Slams. Notably, he has won 102 matches at the Australian Open. Meanwhile, across the last six editions, Federer has been a runner-up at Wimbledon on three occasions. He has won one trophy, besides one exit each from the semis and quarters.

Records

Federer is aiming to script these records

If Federer gets to the summit clash, it will be his 32nd appearance in a final of Slam events. Federer has a win-loss record of 365-59 at Grand Slams. Federer can become the first player to win 370-plus matches at Slams if he reaches the quarter-finals and beyond. Federer is aiming to reach his 13th final at Wimbledon, equaling Nadal's tally at Roland Garros.