2021 Wimbledon: World number one Ashleigh Barty in numbers

Written by Rajdeep Saha Twitter Last updated on Jun 24, 2021, 02:14 pm

Ashleigh Barty's best result at the Wimbledon has been a round of 16 finish

Women's singles world number one Ashleigh Barty will hope to show her worth at the 2021 Wimbledon. Despite being the top-ranked player, Barty hasn't quite lived up to expectations at Grand Slams. Her record at Wimbledon is also forgettable. Barty has been named the top seed as the Championships returns after a one-year hiatus. Ahead of the event, we decode Barty's numbers.

Wimbledon

Barty has not fared well at the Wimbledon

Australia's Barty has made it to the main draw of the Wimbledon on four occasions so far (2012, 2017, 2018, and 2019). Her best result was a fourth-round exit in 2019. She was beaten by Romania's Simona Halep 6-2, 6-2. She has exited the first round itself twice in 2012 and 2017 respectively. In 2018, she exited in the second round.

Slam

Barty has won just one Grand Slam in her career

Barty has a 5-4 win-loss record at Wimbledon. Overall, she has a 41-23 win-loss record at Grand Slams. Notably, Barty has won just one Grand Slam so far in her career. She won the 2019 French Open, beating Marketa Vondrousova in the final. She had become the first Aussie to win the French Open since Margaret Court in 1973.

Performance

Barty hasn't fared well of late at Slams

Since her 2019 French Open success, Barty hasn't fired at Slams. She suffered two fourth-round exits at Wimbledon and US Open that year. In 2020, she was beaten in the semis of the Australian Open as she decided to skip the French Open and US Open events. In 2021, she reached the quarters of the Australian Open and second round at the French Open.

2021

Barty has a 28-6 win-loss record in 2021

In 2021, Barty has a 28-6 win-loss record across surfaces. She has won three titles - Yarra Valley Classic (Melbourne 500), Miami, and Stuttgart. Interestingly, she has a career win-loss record of 28-9 on grass. In 2021, she hasn't featured on the grass at all. It will be a difficult task for Barty to win the 2021 Wimbledon, despite the absence of Naomi Osaka.