2021 Wimbledon: A look at Simona Halep in numbers

Written by Rajdeep Saha Twitter Last updated on Jun 23, 2021, 02:12 pm

Simona Halep will aim to defend her Wimbledon crown

All eyes will be on Romania's Simona Halep, who is set to defend her Wimbledon crown in the upcoming 2021 edition. Halep had won the Wimbledon title in 2019 ahead of a canceled 2020 season. However, her participation hangs in the balance after Halep withdrew recently from the Bad Homburg tournament due to a persistent calf problem. Here are further details on the same.

Wimbledon

Halep has won the Wimbledon title on one occasion

Halep has won the Wimbledon title just once in 2019 where she went on to beat Serena Williams 6-2, 6-2 in straight sets. Notably, this was Halep's second Slam title after pocketing the French Open in 2018. Halep dictated the proceedings on the court in a valiant 56-minute battle, running after everything Serena threw at her. "It was my best match," Halep had said.

Performance

Halep has a 24-8 win-loss record at Wimbledon

Halep has a 24-8 win-loss record at Wimbledon, since making her debut here in 2011. Besides her title win in 2019, she has managed to reach one semi-final (2014) and two quarter-finals (2016 and 2017). Apart from this tally, she has made two second round, two first round, and one third-round exit at Wimbledon.

Wins

Halep has won 100 matches at Grand Slams

Halep has a 100-39 win-loss record at the Grand Slams. Besides winning two majors, she has also been a three-time finalist. Notably, she has had her best run at Roland Garros, reaching two finals and winning one crown. Her 31-10 win-loss record in Paris is her best return at Slams.

Analysis

Halep should be 100% ready in an open women's field

With the women's singles event being so open of late, nobody can be considered as the favorite going into Wimbledon. The 29-year-old Halep, who is ranked third in the WTA Rankings, will hope to feature in the upcoming event, starting June 28. It's crucial for her to make sure that she is 100% ready and fit in order to launch a title fight,

2021

Halep's performance in 2021

2021 hasn't been kind to Halep, who missed the French Open due to a left calf injury. Prior to that, she was forced to retire in Rome against Angelique Kerber. She was beaten in the round of 16 at the Madrid Open. In Stuttgart, she faced a defeat in the semis. At the 2021 Australian Open, Halep crashed out in the quarters.