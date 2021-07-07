2021 Wimbledon, Novak Djokovic moves to the semis: Records broken

Written by Rajdeep Saha Twitter Last updated on Jul 07, 2021, 08:27 pm

Novak Djokovic has won 15 consecutive sets at 2021 Wimbledon

19-time Grand Slam champion and men's tennis number one Novak Djokovic has progressed to the semis of 2021 Wimbledon on Wednesday. Djokovic earned an impressive 6-3, 6-4, 6-4 win over Marton Fucsovics at the Centre Court. The Serbian, who won 2021 Australian and French Open titles, is vying for a third straight Slam win. Here are the key details.

Djokovic

Djokovic scripts these feats after quarter-final win

Djokovic has reached his 42nd semi-final at Grand Slams, including his 10th at Wimbledon. This is the third straight semi-final appearance for the Djoker At Wimbledon (won in 2018 and 2019). Djokovic now has a 77-10 win-loss record at Wimbledon. He has extended his win-loss record in Grand Slams to 315-45. Djokovic is alive in pursuing a sixth Wimbledon trophy.

Do you know?

19 successive Grand Slam matches win for Djokovic in 2021

In 2021, Djokovic has won 19 successive Grand Slam matches to maintain a 100% record (19-0). Meanwhile, the Serbian ace has also secured 15 successive set wins at Wimbledon this year since dropping the first against Jack Draper in the first round.

Details

How did the match pan out?

Djokovic started in a strong fashion, going 2-0 up in no time. He broke Fucsovics early on and then held his serve to make it 5-0. Djokovic was serving at 5-1 before Fucsovics held on to win two successive games (3-5). He prevailed 6-3 in the end. Fucsovics served well in the second set before perishing 6-4. Djokovic held his fort in the third.

Information

Djokovic beats Fucsovics for the third time in his career

Djokovic has extended his career head-to-head record against Fucsovics (3-0). He has beaten Fucsovics for the third consecutive time in his career. The previous two wins came at the 2018 US Open and 2019 Qatar Open.

Wimbledon London United Kingdom Novak Djokovic Serbia 6 6 6 Marton Fucsovics Hungary 3 4 4 Novak Djokovic - Marton Fucsovics 3 Aces 5 3 Double faults 5 64% First serve % 66% 83% Win % on first serve 59% 40% Win % on second serve 47% 4/14 Tiebreaks won 1/6 42 Receiving points won 27 98 Points won 78 7 Max points won in a row 5