Home / News / Sports News / 2021 Wimbledon: Who is the new teen sensation Emma Raducanu?
Sports

2021 Wimbledon: Who is the new teen sensation Emma Raducanu?

Written by
Parth Dhall
Last updated on Jul 04, 2021, 10:33 pm
2021 Wimbledon: Who is the new teen sensation Emma Raducanu?
2021 Wimbledon: A look at the journey of teen prodigy Emma Raducanu

United Kingdom's Emma Raducanu, on Saturday, defeated Romania's Sorana Cirstea, 6-3, 7-5, to reach her maiden round of 16 at Wimbledon. The 18-year-old has become the youngest British woman to reach the second week in the tournament in the Open Era. She earlier beat Vitalia Diatchenko and Marketa Vondrousova in the first two rounds respectively. Let us have a look at her journey.

In this article
Progress

Raducanu was ranked 338th entering the tournament

Raducanu was ranked 338th before the start of the week. Raducanu made her WTA Tour main draw debut at the 2021 Nottingham Open, where she gained entry as a wildcard. She lost to fellow British player Harriet Dart in the tournament. In June, Raducanu reached her maiden main draw at a Grand Slam (Wimbledon) as a wildcard entrant.

Wimbledon

2021 Wimbledon: A look at her run

Raducanu defeated Russia's Diatchenko in her first-ever Wimbledon match. She defeated her in straight sets, 7-6(4), 6-0. The teenager then overcame Czech Republic's Vondrousova, 6-2, 6-4, becoming the youngest British woman to reach the Wimbledon third round since Elena Baltacha in 2002. Raducanu then became the youngest British woman to reach the last 16 in the tournament since 1959.

Twitter Post

WATCH: Glory for Raducanu!

Do you know?

Lowest-ranked player in the women's draw

Raducanu was the lowest-ranked player in the entire women's draw. Her third-round win against Cirstea guarantees her a spot in Top 200 (175th) in the WTA Rankings. In fact, Raducanu can rise to the 130s if she wins her next match.

Raducanu

Raducanu hails from Toronto

Raducanu is the only child of Romanian (father) and Chinese (mother) parents. Hailing from Toronto, she has been living in South London for the past 16 years. She is presently coached by Nigel Sears, who has previously worked with former players Daniela Hantuchova and Ana Ivanovic. Raducanu also serves as a member of the Lawn Tennis Association's Pro Scholarship Programme in Britain.

Match

Raducanu to face Ajla Tomljanovic in last 16 clash

Raducanu next faces Ajla Tomljanovic, who defeated former French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko on Saturday. If she sails through, the teenager could meet world number one Ashleigh Barty in the quarter-finals. "This is my first year here and I'm just having such a blast. I'm at the beginning of my career and I have many more years to come," Raducanu recently said.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Formula 1, Max Verstappen wins the Austrian GP: Records broken

Latest News

Formula 1, Max Verstappen wins the Austrian GP: Records broken

Sports

Records which Bhuvneshwar Kumar can break in Sri Lanka

Sports

All you need to know about next Akshay Kumar-Priyadarshan collaboration

Entertainment

Pushkar Singh Dhami sworn-in as Uttarakhand CM; ministers take oath

Politics

Yamaha MT-15 and YZF R15 V3 bikes have become costlier

Auto

Latest Sports News

India's domestic season to kick-off in September; BCCI announces schedule

Sports

Decoding the stats of Mithali Raj in ODI cricket

Sports

SA beat WI in 5th T20I, win series: Records broken

Sports

Copa America, Argentina beat Ecuador to reach semis: Records broken

Sports

2021 Wimbledon: Daniil Medvedev stages epic comeback, Ashleigh Barty advances

Sports

Features

#NewsBytesExplainer: Decoding the impact of different cricket pitches

Sports

Lionel Messi: A look at his unbreakable records

Sports

Stunning records held by Virat Kohli in the IPL

Sports

Statistical comparison of Messi and Ronaldo in 2020-21 season

Sports

Virat Kohli vs Kane Williamson: Statistical comparison in Test cricket

Sports

Related News

2021 Wimbledon: Decoding the stats of Serena Williams

Sports

Emma Stone welcomes first child with husband Dave McCary: Report

Entertainment

Happy birthday, Emma Roberts! Here are her best performances

Entertainment

Can prepare vaccine against mutated virus in 6 weeks: BioNTech

Technology
Trending Topics