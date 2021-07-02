2021 Wimbledon, Roger Federer overcomes Richard Gasquet: Records broken

Written by Rajdeep Saha Twitter Last updated on Jul 02, 2021, 01:02 am

Roger Federer eased past Richard Gasquet in the second round of Wimbledon

Roger Federer eased past Richard Gasquet in the second round of Wimbledon 2021 and will face Britain's Cameron Norrie next. Veteran Federer eased past 35-year-old Gasquet with a 7-6 (7-1), 6-1, 6-4 victory. Federer's next opponent Norrie reached the last 32 for the first time with a 6-3, 6-1, 6-2 win against Australian wildcard Alex Bolt. Here are further details.

Federer

I understand if they cheer for him [Norrie]: Federer

Federer said he will understand if the crowd gets behind Norrie. "I hope the crowd gets into it," said sixth seed Federer on facing Norrie. "I understand if they cheer for him and if it is for me it is because of the last 20 years and all the big wins I've had here," he added.

Wimbledon London United Kingdom Federer, Roger Switzerland 7 6 6 Gasquet, Richard France 6 1 4 Federer, Roger - Gasquet, Richard 9 Aces 3 0 Double faults 2 67% First serve % 57% 84% Win % on first serve 65% 58% Win % on second serve 51% 3/6 Tiebreaks won 0/5 39 Receiving points won 24 109 Points won 81 9 Max points won in a row 5

Wins

Federer extends his Wimbledon win-loss tally to 103-13

Federer now has a win-loss record of 367-59 at Grand Slams. At Wimbledon, the Swiss maestro has extended his win-loss record to 103-13. In 2021, he has a 5-0 record at Grand Slams, including the French Open where he decided to pull out before his fourth-round match. This was also his seventh win in 2021 across tournaments.

Information

Federer extends his lead over Gasquet

Federer extended his lead to 18-2 in the head-to-head record. It was also his 10th successive win over Gasquet, dating back to the ATP Masters 1000 in 2011.

Do you know?

Federer's stats in the match against Gasquet

Federer served nine aces compared to Gasquet's three. He converted three of the six breakpoints. Federer won 109 points and 39 receiving points. He won 15 service games and 70 service points.