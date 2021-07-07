Home / News / Sports News / 2021 Wimbledon: Hubert Hurkacz stuns Roger Federer to reach semis
2021 Wimbledon: Hubert Hurkacz stuns Roger Federer to reach semis

Rajdeep Saha
2021 Wimbledon: Hubert Hurkacz stuns Roger Federer to reach semis
Hubert Hurkacz beat a below-par Roger Federer in the quarter-finals

Veteran tennis ace Roger Federer suffered a loss against Hubert Hurkacz at the 2021 Wimbledon quarter-finals. The Swiss maestro, who is still chasing an elusive 21st career Grand Slam, was nowhere near to his level, committing many unforced errors. For Hurkacz, this will be a maiden semi-final appearance at the Grand Slams. He beat Federer 6-3, 7-6, 6-0. Here's more.

How did the match pan out?

Hurkacz won the first set against Federer in just 28 minutes on Centre Court. Hurkacz broke Federer at 4-2 in the first set before prevailing 6-3. Federer made several unforced errors and wasn't in his zone. In the second set, Federer took a 4-1 lead before Hurkacz fought back (4-4). In the tie-breaker, Federer was below-par. Hurcakz completed the show from there on.

Federer suffers fifth quarter-final exit at Wimbledon

Federer suffered his fifth quarter-final exit at Wimbledon in his career. He now has a 105-14 win-loss record at Wimbledon. Overall in Grand Slams, Federer has a 369-60 win-loss record. Federer has a 7-1 win-loss record at Slams this year. With a victory, Hurkacz has leveled the career head-to-head meeting against Federer to 1-1. Federer had beaten Hurkacz at the Indian Wells in 2019.

Misfiring Federer made to pay

Sixth seed Federer misfired many forehands today and was flat in his approach. He couldn't stand tall against Hurkacz, who stayed strong defensively and took the crucial moments. Hurkacz served well and made an unsure Federer struggle. For Federer, this will be a bitter pill to swallow given he had withdrawn from the French Open earlier to focus on Wimbledon.

Hurkacz gets to 7-2 win-loss record at Wimbledon

Hurkacz now has an 11-12 win-loss record at the Slams. At Wimbledon, he has raced to a 7-2 win-loss record.

Wimbledon
London United Kingdom
Roger Federer
Switzerland
3
6
0
Hubert Hurkacz
Poland
6
7
6
Roger Federer
-
Hubert Hurkacz
5
Aces
10
3
Double faults
2
67%
First serve %
60%
69%
Win % on first serve
81%
37%
Win % on second serve
53%
1/3
Tiebreaks won
3/12
24
Receiving points won
34
72
Points won
90
5
Max points won in a row
5
