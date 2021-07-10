Home / News / Sports News / 2021 Wimbledon final, Djokovic vs Berrettini: Decoding the key stats
2021 Wimbledon final, Djokovic vs Berrettini: Decoding the key stats

Rajdeep Saha
2021 Wimbledon final, Djokovic vs Berrettini: Decoding the key stats
Novak Djokovic is aiming to win a 20th career Grand Slam title

Men's singles world number one Novak Djokovic is also set to take on Italy's seventh seed Matteo Berrettini in the final of the 2021 Wimbledon on Sunday. Djokovic is aiming to win a 20th Grand Slam crown and his sixth at Wimbledon. Berrettini, who has reached his maiden Slam final, is hoping to topple Djokovic. Here's the statistical analysis.

Djokovic 2021

Djokovic has a 32-4 win-loss record in 2021

Djokovic has a superb win-loss record of 32-4 in 2021 across tournaments. He has won 20 successive Grand Slam matches, pocketing the 2021 Australian Open and French Open titles. He is vying to win a third successive Grand Slam crown this year. Djokovic can pocket his fourth title in 2021, having won two Slams and the 2021 Belgrade Open.

A look at these two players' record at Slams

Djokovic has a win-loss record of 316-45 at Grand Slams. The Serbian ace has a 78-10 record at Wimbledon. Djokovic is into his seventh Wimbledon final and has won five titles. Berrettini has a 30-12 win-loss record at Slam events. He has gone past the fourth round at Wimbledon for the first time in his career.

Notable feats of Berrettini in 2021

Berrettini has won 11 successive matches on the grass court. Prior to Wimbledon, he pocketed the men's singles title at Queen's, beating Cameron Norrie. Berrettini had reached the quarters of the French Open, where he was beaten by a resounding Djokovic in four sets. Notably, Berrettini has a 30-5 win-loss record in 2021. He has won two titles, besides losing two finals as well.

Berrettini can become the first Italian to win Wimbledon title

If Berrettini wins the 2021 Wimbledon crown, he will become the first Italian player in the history of the prestigious tournament to achieve the honor. He is already the first Italian men's player to reach the final of Wimbledon.

Djokovic leads the show in head-to-head tally

The two players have faced each other twice in their career head-to-head meetings. Djokovic has won both matches so far. The Serb beat Berrettini at the ATP Finals in 2019 and the 2021 French Open/

