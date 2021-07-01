Home / News / Sports News / 2021 Wimbledon, Medvedev beats Alcaraz to progress: Records broken
2021 Wimbledon, Medvedev beats Alcaraz to progress: Records broken

Written by
Rajdeep Saha
Last updated on Jul 01, 2021, 09:14 pm
2021 Wimbledon, Medvedev beats Alcaraz to progress: Records broken
Daniil Medvedev dominated the scenes against Carlos Alcaraz in the second round of 2021 Wimbledon

Russian men's singles tennis ace Daniil Medvedev overcame Spain's 18-year-old Carlos Alcaraz Garfia in the second round of the 2021 Wimbledon on Thursday. Medvedev played a strong game to outwit his opponent who made his maiden career appearance at Wimbledon this year. Medvedev seeded second, won the tie 6-4, 6-1, 6-2 to advance. Here are further details on the same.

Medvedev dishes out a strong performance against Alcaraz

Following his early break, Medvedev gained control in the first set. The number two seed went 5-3 up before Alcaraz gained breakpoint. However, Medvedev showed instant character and sealed the set 6-4. In the second set, Alcaraz broke Medvedev but was unable to consolidate. Medvedev was strong and dished out a 6-1 win. The third set saw Medvedev keep his form going.

Medvedev scripts these feats after sealing victory

The 25-year-old Medvedev has reached the third round for the third time here at Wimbledon. He was earlier ousted in the third round in 2018 and 2019 respectively. Medvedev has improved his Slams win-loss tally to 37-17. At Wimbledon, he has a win-loss tally of 7-3. Medvedev has won 12 Grand Slam matches in 2021 across surfaces (12-2).

Cameron Norrie beats Australian wildcard Alex Bolt

Cameron Norrie reached the Wimbledon third round for the first time with a straight-set win against Australian wildcard Alex Bolt. The 25-year-old has been one of the leading players on the ATP Tour this year. He demonstrated his form on Court One in a convincing 6-3, 6-1, 6-2 victory. Interestingly, the 29th seed lost the first three games before winning 11 in a row.

Medvedev is on a six-match winning run

Medvedev, who won the Mallorca Open recently, is on a six-match unbeaten run. Medvedev has now won 28 matches in 2021 across tournaments, including a walkover midway at Open 13, where he led 6-3, 3-0.

Wimbledon
London England
Alcaraz, Carlos
Spain
4
1
2
Medvedev, Daniil
Russia
6
6
6
Alcaraz, Carlos
-
Medvedev, Daniil
2
Aces
6
5
Double faults
3
67%
First serve %
63%
62%
Win % on first serve
95%
26%
Win % on second serve
42%
2/3
Tiebreaks won
7/15
16
Receiving points won
41
57
Points won
89
5
Max points won in a row
9
Trending Topics