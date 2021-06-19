2021 Wimbledon: Decoding the stats of Serena Williams

Serena hasn't won a Grand Slam since the 2017 Australian Open

World number eight Serena Williams recently lost to Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina in the fourth round of the 2021 French Open. The 39-year-old star now shifts her focus to the upcoming Wimbledon. Williams, who hasn't won a Grand Slam since 2017 (Australian Open), is in pursuit of a 24th major title. She last won Wimbledon in 2016. We decode her stats in the prestigious tournament.

A look at her recent form

Ahead of the 2021 French Open, Williams was knocked out by Katerina Siniakova in the last 16 in Parma. She also lost to Argentina's Nadia Podoroska in the Round of 32 at the Italian Open. Williams reached the semi-finals of the Australian Open, where she was handed a straight-set defeat by eventual champion Naomi Osaka. The American is 12-5 in the ongoing season.

Williams has won Wimbledon seven times

Over the years, Williams has won seven Wimbledon titles (2002, 2003, 2009, 2010, 2012, 2015, and 2016), joint-second-most with Germany's Steffi Graf in the Open Era. By winning one more, the former will own the spot individually. She will then be behind Martina Navratilova, who owns nine titles in the grass-court event. Williams has a win-loss record of 98-12 at Wimbledon.

Her record in the semi-final and final (Wimbledon)

Williams has played as many as 11 finals at Wimbledon, having lost four of them. She lost the summit clash in the last two editions (lost to Angelique Kerber 2018 and Simona Halep in 2019). Notably, she has lost the semi-final (Wimbledon) only once.

The four-year drought of Williams

Williams last won a Grand Slam title in 2017 at the Australian Open. Ever since the American has qualified for two Wimbledon finals (2018 and 2019) and two US Open finals (2018 and 2019). She hasn't gone beyond the fourth round at Roland Garros. Prior to this four-year drought, Williams had won at least one or more Grand Slam for six straight years (2012-2017).

Can Williams shut the critics with 24th Grand Slam title?

Williams has an opportunity to capture her 24th Grand Slam singles title. She is only behind former world number one Margaret Court on the tally (24). Williams has played as many as 33 Grand Slam finals. By playing one more, she could match the record of Chris Evert (34). Williams already leads the tally of major match-wins (365) by a huge margin.