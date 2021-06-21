2021 Wimbledon: Decoding the stats of Daniil Medvedev

Written by Parth Dhall Twitter Last updated on Jun 21, 2021, 04:50 pm

World number two Daniil Medvedev had a forgettable start to his grass-court campaign as he suffered a first-round defeat at Halle Open. Despite the loss, the Russian admitted that he remains "confident" ahead of the upcoming 2021 Wimbledon. Medvedev, who recently reached his maiden Roland Garros quarter-finals, is in pursuit of a Grand Slam title. We take a look at his stats.

Form

A look at his recent form

Medvedev recently lost 6-7 (6-8), 3-6 to Jan-Lennard Struff at the Halle Open, a grass-court event. Before that, the Russian was handed a 3-6 6-7 (3-7), 5-7 defeat by Stefanos Tsitsipas in the 2021 French Open quarter-finals. Notably, Medvedev had earned his maiden win in Paris by defeating Alexander Bublik. The former is now 22-7 in the ongoing season.

Wimbledon

How does Medvedev fare at Wimbledon?

Medvedev couldn't enter the main draw of Wimbledon in 2016. He managed to do so a year later, but suffered a defeat in the second round. However, Medvedev earned a stunning victory against Stan Wawrinka, who was attempting to complete the career Grand Slam. The Russian reached the third round in the next two editions. He has a win-loss record of 5-3 at Wimbledon.

Majors

Medvedev is 35-17 at Grand Slams

So far, Medvedev has registered a win-loss record of 35-17 at Grand Slams. He owns a win percentage of 67 in these matches. One of his best runs came in the 2021 Australian Open, wherein finished as the runner-up. He recorded victories over Andrey Rublev and Tsitsipas en route to the final. However, Novak Djokovic denied Medvedev his first Grand Slam title.

Do you know?

Medvedev has been performing well since 2019

Medvedev has played the quarter-finals of at least one Grand Slam since 2019. He lost the final of 2019 US Open to Spanish ace Rafael Nadal. In the 2020 edition, he was defeated by eventual champion Dominic Thiem in the semi-finals.

Feats

A look at the notable feats of Medvedev

Earlier this year, Medvedev climbed to a career-best number two position in the ATP Rankings. He became the first man other than the 'Big 4' (Djokovic, Nadal, Federer, and Murray) to hold either of the top two spots since July 2005. Medvedev won his last 10 matches of 2020 and first 10 matches in 2021, including 12 victories against eight different Top 10 opponents.