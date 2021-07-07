Home / News / Sports News / 2021 Wimbledon: Denis Shapovalov wins five-set thriller against Karen Khachanov
2021 Wimbledon: Denis Shapovalov wins five-set thriller against Karen Khachanov

2021 Wimbledon: Denis Shapovalov wins five-set thriller against Karen Khachanov
Denis Shapovalov will face Novak Djokovic in the semis of 2021 Wimbledon

10th seed Denis Shapovalov reached the semi-finals of 2021 Wimbledon after beating Russian 25th seed Karen Khachanov. Shapovalov took the first set before conceding the next two. However, he completed the chase, coming back to win the last two sets. Shapovalov won the match 6-4, 3-6, 5-7, 6-1, 6-4 to advance. He will face world number one Novak Djokovic next. Here's more.

Shapovalov wins 24th career Grand Slam match

The 22-year-old Shapovalov has extended his Grand Slams win-loss tally to 24-14. He now has a 6-3 win-loss record at Wimbledon. He has a 7-1 win-loss record at Slams in 2021 (also Australian Open). This was Shapovalov's second career meeting against Khachanov. Shapovalov has a 2-0 record after having earlier beaten Khachanov at the Davis Cup finals.

Shapovalov scripts these records after winning the quarters tie

As per Opta, Shapovalov is the first Canadian player to reach the Men's Singles semi-finals at Wimbledon since Milos Raonic in 2016. He is also the first player born after 1/1/1999 to reach a Grand Slam semi-final.

Karen Khachanov
-
Denis Shapovalov
3
Aces
17
7
Double faults
10
61%
First serve %
63%
67%
Win % on first serve
86%
51%
Win % on second serve
50%
3/8
Tiebreaks won
5/19
36
Receiving points won
64
134
Points won
159
6
Max points won in a row
8
Shapovalov builds on from the semi-finals at Queen's

Reaching a maiden semi-final at a Slam event will boost Shapovalov's confidence. The youngster had only won four tour-level matches on the grass surface before reaching the Queen's semi-finals last month. However, he has backed that run to reach the semis of the most prestigious grass courts of all. Shapovalov faces the mighty Djokovic next, who beat Marton Fucsovics in straight sets.

Shapovalov can't believe he beat Khachanov

"There were so many times where I thought Karen was too good and going to roll away with the match," said Shapovalov, who shook his head and laughed in disbelief after claiming a famous victory.

Trending Topics