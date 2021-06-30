Home / News / Sports News / 2021 Wimbledon: Djokovic eases past Anderson, proceeds to third round
Sports

Written by
Parth Dhall
Last updated on Jun 30, 2021, 07:54 pm
2021 Wimbledon: Novak Djokovic humbles Kevin Anderson in the second round

World number one Novak Djokovic eased past South Africa's Kevin Anderson in the second round of 2021 Wimbledon. The Serbian handed Anderson a straight-set defeat (6-3, 6-3, 6-3) after nearly two hours. Just like the opening match, wherein he beat young Jack Draper, Djokovic seemed livid with the slippery court. Nevertheless, Djokovic claimed his 10th win over Anderson. Here are further details.

In this article
Wimbledon
London, United Kingdom
Wednesday, 30 Jun 2021
Novak Djokovic
Serbia
6
6
6
Kevin Anderson
South Africa
3
3
3
Novak Djokovic
-
Kevin Anderson
9
Aces
11
1
Double faults
3
62%
First serve %
58%
85%
Win % on first serve
67%
72%
Win % on second serve
41%
4/8
Tiebreaks won
0/0
34
Receiving points won
13
87
Points won
56
12
Max points won in a row
4
Match

How did the match pan out?

Anderson matched the level of Djokovic in the initial few games. However, the latter broke after 3-3 before winning another game. Anderson bounced back in the second set, having gained a 3-2 lead. Djokovic denied him any further lead and went on to win 6-3. The Serbian was all over Anderson in the final set too, thereby proceeding to the second round.

Dominance

Djokovic eyes these major milestones

Djokovic is now 29-3 in the season. He recently won the French Open. With this, the 34-year-old became the first player in the Open Era to win each Grand Slam twice. Djokovic is now vying to become the first man since Rod Laver (1969) to win a Calendar-Year Grand Slam. He could also emulate Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal in terms of major titles.

Information

Djokovic enjoys a 10-2 lead over Anderson

Djokovic now enjoys a 10-2 lead over Anderson in the ATP head-to-head series. The Serbian won his fourth consecutive match against Anderson. Notably, the latter last defeated Djokovic in the 2018 Laver Cup. Earlier that year, Djokovic beat him to win Wimbledon.

ICC Test Rankings: Kane Williamson reclaims top spot; Rahane advances

