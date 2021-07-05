Home / News / Sports News / 2021 Wimbledon: Novak Djokovic beats Cristian Garin in straight sets
Sports

2021 Wimbledon: Novak Djokovic beats Cristian Garin in straight sets

Written by
Parth Dhall
Last updated on Jul 05, 2021, 11:29 pm
2021 Wimbledon: Novak Djokovic beats Cristian Garin in straight sets
2021 Wimbledon: Novak Djokovic moves into the quarter-finals

World number one Novak Djokovic moved into the quarter-finals of 2021 Wimbledon with a straight-set victory over 17th seed Cristian Garin. Djokovic beat the Chilean 6-2, 6-4, 6-2 in the fourth-round clash that ended in nearly two hours. The Serbian has secured his 76th match-win in the prestigious tournament. He has also reached his 12th Wimbledon quarter-final. Here's more.

In this article
Match

How did the match pan out?

Djokovic completely dominated Garin in the first set, giving him no margin for error. He raced to a 6-2 win after mere 23 minutes. Garin staged a comeback in the second set but succumbed to Djokovic's brilliance. Just like the opening set, the third one also ended in less than 30 minutes. The Chilean player couldn't match the guile of Djokovic.

Information

Djokovic reaches his 50th Grand Slam quarter-final

Djokovic has reached his 50th major quarter-final. Only Swiss maestro Roger Federer owns more such appearances (57) than the former. Djokovic, who qualified for his 12th Wimbledon quarter-final, is vying for his sixth title in London.

Numbers

Djokovic wins his 31st match of the season

Djokovic now has a 2-0 ATP head-to-head lead over Garin. He previously beat the latter at last year's ATP Cup. Besides, Djokovic has won his 31st match in the season. He had become the first player in the Open Era to win each major twice after clinching the French Open title. Djokovic is in pursuit of a record-equaling 20th Grand Slam title.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
2021 Wimbledon: Ashleigh Barty beats Krejcikova, reaches quarter-final

Latest News

Hate squats? Try these lower body exercises instead

Lifestyle

KTM and Husqvarna bikes have become more expensive in India

Auto

2022 Genesis G80 Sport sedan, with updated styling, breaks cover

Auto

OnePlus Nord CE 5G gets system, camera improvements via update

Technology

Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine induces good immune response against coronavirus variants

World

Latest Sports News

Wrestler Sumit Malik to challenge two-year ban, seek lesser punishment

Sports

2021 Wimbledon: Ashleigh Barty beats Krejcikova, reaches quarter-final

Sports

Indian hockey team strong contender for Olympic medal: Shivendra Singh

Sports

IPL will wear out UAE pitches: SA coach Mark Boucher

Sports

Tokyo Olympics: Mary Kom, Manpreet Singh to be India's flag-bearers

Sports

Features

#NewsBytesExplainer: Decoding the impact of different cricket pitches

Sports

Lionel Messi: A look at his unbreakable records

Sports

Stunning records held by Virat Kohli in the IPL

Sports

Statistical comparison of Messi and Ronaldo in 2020-21 season

Sports

Virat Kohli vs Kane Williamson: Statistical comparison in Test cricket

Sports

Related News

2021 Wimbledon: Novak Djokovic secures his 75th Wimbledon win

Sports

2021 Wimbledon: Decoding the stats of Daniil Medvedev

Sports

2021 Wimbledon: Decoding the stats of Stefanos Tsitsipas

Sports

2021 Wimbledon: A look at Novak Djokovic in numbers

Sports
Trending Topics